Atlético de Madrid vs Tottenham Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Tottenham travel to Madrid to face Atleti in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 10 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The three-time finalists against the Europa League holders

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Igor Tudor's first European assignment as Tottenham coach is a trip to Estadio Metropolitano, site of the impressive 4-1 victory over Club Brugge that saw Diego Simeone's men through to the round of 16 and whetted their Champions League appetite in the process. "We want more. Hopefully we have the strength, energy and talent to go even further," said the Atleti coach at full-time.

The stats hint at an interesting clash of styles, with Atleti's 24-goal haul only bettered by two teams while Tottenham have kept more clean sheets (six) than any other team in this season's competition, including two on the road. There is an interesting historical component too: Spurs' 5-1 win in the 1963 Cup Winners' Cup final representing the only previous UEFA meeting between the clubs.

Champions League highlights: Atleti 4-1 Club Brugge

Possible line-ups

Atleti: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Sørloth

Tottenham: Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Pedro Porro, Gallagher, João Palhinha, Gray; Simons, Solanke, Kolo Muani

Match facts

Form guide

Atleti

Form: WLWWWD (most recent result first)

Latest: Atleti 3-2 Real Sociedad, 07/03, Spanish Liga

Tottenham

Form: LLLLLD

Latest: Tottenham 1-3 Crystal Palace, 05/03, English Premier League

Views from the camps

﻿To follow

Reporter's view

Juan Díaz, match reporter

Two runners-up in the competition over the last ten years face each other in Madrid for the first leg of the round of 16, with the aim of continuing their journey to the most decisive stage of the best club competition. Atlético go into the game on a high after overcoming Club Brugge in the knockout play-offs, reaching the Copa del Rey final and securing their fourth win in their last five games in all competitions. Tottenham still have Champions League hopes after a good run in the league phase, but they arrive in Madrid struggling for form (with one win in their last seven games) and with many players missing, especially in attack.