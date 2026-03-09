Galatasaray vs Liverpool Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Galatasaray welcome Liverpool to Istanbul as the curtain raises on the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 10 March (18:45 CET)

Where: Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The Turkish title holders against the six-time winners

What you need to know

Victor Osimhen's first-half penalty inspired Galatasaray to victory when these sides met in Istanbul on Matchday 2 and stopping the free-scoring Nigerian forward will be high on Liverpool's priority list in this round of 16 tie. Osimhen's total of seven goals – including the extra-time winner against Juventus in the play-offs – is only bettered by Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Kylian Mbappé.

"We didn't create enough," Arne Slot lamented after that league phase defeat, but his team have since responded. The Reds rampaged to five wins from their six remaining league phase games, a run that included a 5-1 win at Frankfurt and a 6-0 home rout of Qarabağ. Dominik Szoboszlai impressed on an individual level, finishing with four goals and four assists.

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Possible line-ups

Galatasaray: Uğurcan Çakır; Boey, Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakçı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Barış Alper Yılmaz, Gabriel Sara, Lang; Osimhen

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitiké

Match facts

Form guide

Galatasaray

Form: WWWLLW (most recent result first)﻿

Latest: Beşiktaş 0-1 Galatasaray, 07/03, Turkish Super League

Liverpool

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool, 06/03, FA Cup

Views from the camps

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray coach: "The first leg is the most important one. Our goal is to gain the advantage. The teams know each other. I think Liverpool will come into this match with a very different mindset than they did to our encounter in the league phase."

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach: "We know in the away leg we will have to perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul back in September. That is our immediate challenge in this tie, especially as we know Galatasaray had such a positive result against Juventus to reach the last 16."

Reporter's view

Eren Ötken, match reporter

Galatasaray have been making plenty of headlines this season with a series of thrilling matches, their superstar striker Osimhen standing out with his tireless energy. The hosts reached this stage by eliminating Juventus, matches that will no doubt go down in the club's history. Liverpool finished third in the league phase with six wins and two losses, with their 20 goals shared out across almost the entire team. The Reds, who suffered one of their two defeats this season against Galatasaray, have played intriguing matches against the Turkish team in the past.