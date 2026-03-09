Galatasaray vs Liverpool Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts
Monday, March 9, 2026
All you need to know as the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between Galatasaray and Liverpool kicks off.
Galatasaray welcome Liverpool to Istanbul as the curtain raises on the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
When: Tuesday 10 March (18:45 CET)
Where: Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Who: The Turkish title holders against the six-time winners
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Victor Osimhen's first-half penalty inspired Galatasaray to victory when these sides met in Istanbul on Matchday 2 and stopping the free-scoring Nigerian forward will be high on Liverpool's priority list in this round of 16 tie. Osimhen's total of seven goals – including the extra-time winner against Juventus in the play-offs – is only bettered by Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Kylian Mbappé.
"We didn't create enough," Arne Slot lamented after that league phase defeat, but his team have since responded. The Reds rampaged to five wins from their six remaining league phase games, a run that included a 5-1 win at Frankfurt and a 6-0 home rout of Qarabağ. Dominik Szoboszlai impressed on an individual level, finishing with four goals and four assists.
Galatasaray: Uğurcan Çakır; Boey, Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakçı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Barış Alper Yılmaz, Gabriel Sara, Lang; Osimhen
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitiké
Galatasaray
Form: WWWLLW (most recent result first)
Latest: Beşiktaş 0-1 Galatasaray, 07/03, Turkish Super League
Liverpool
Form: WLWWWW
Latest: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool, 06/03, FA Cup
Okan Buruk, Galatasaray coach: "The first leg is the most important one. Our goal is to gain the advantage. The teams know each other. I think Liverpool will come into this match with a very different mindset than they did to our encounter in the league phase."
Arne Slot, Liverpool coach: "We know in the away leg we will have to perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul back in September. That is our immediate challenge in this tie, especially as we know Galatasaray had such a positive result against Juventus to reach the last 16."
Eren Ötken, match reporter
Galatasaray have been making plenty of headlines this season with a series of thrilling matches, their superstar striker Osimhen standing out with his tireless energy. The hosts reached this stage by eliminating Juventus, matches that will no doubt go down in the club's history. Liverpool finished third in the league phase with six wins and two losses, with their 20 goals shared out across almost the entire team. The Reds, who suffered one of their two defeats this season against Galatasaray, have played intriguing matches against the Turkish team in the past.