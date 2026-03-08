Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

After defeating Monaco in the knockout phase play-offs, the next test for holders Paris is Chelsea.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 11 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The holders against the two-time winners

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

These sides contested two round of 16 ties in the 2010s with Paris progressing on both occasions. The first, in 2015, was settled by Thiago Silva's extra-time header, which levelled the aggregate scores at 3-3 but gave Paris the edge on away goals. The French side then won 2-1 home and away in the following year with Zlatan Ibrahimović on target in both legs.

Much has changed since – Thiago Silva became a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021 while Ibrahimović retired in 2023 – but both clubs remain every bit as ambitious and talented. Chelsea are back in action after an impressive league phase tilt including wins over Barcelona and Napoli, while Paris overcame a dogged Monaco in the play-offs, showing off the knockout phase nous that helped them to their first title last season.

Thiago Silva's 2015 Paris winner against Chelsea

Possible line-ups

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Barcola

Chelsea: Jørgensen; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Pedro Neto; João Pedro

Match facts

Form guide

Paris

Form: LWDWWL (most recent result first)

Latest: Paris 1-3 Monaco, 06/03, French Ligue 1

Chelsea

Form: WWLDWD

Latest: Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea, aet, 07/03, FA Cup

Views from the camps

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "Everyone knows we are capable of winning this Champions League but to do that, we have to improve our performance level. We are aware of that. It will be interesting to play against one of the best English teams, who we know well."

Liam Rosenior, Chelsea coach: "PSG are a fantastic team. I have experience of playing against them in France, and they are a team I’ve always admired. I think Luis Enrique has done an incredible job there. These are the games you live for and come into football for. It’s going to be a great tie between two fantastic teams. I’m really, really looking forward to it."

Reporter's view

Alex Clementson, match reporter

There was a sense that Paris' knockout play-off double-header with Monaco would spark an upturn in form reminiscent of the one that saw them romp to a maiden Champions League crown last season, but a victory fraught with jeopardy has tempered expectations somewhat. They're into the round of 16 for the 14th successive season, though, and they'll want to channel that experience against a Chelsea side that felled them in the summer. Liam Rosenior knows this Paris outfit well from his time at Strasbourg and will hope to engineer the marquee win of a tenure that has started prosperously at Stamford Bridge.