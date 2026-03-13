Priceless Moments of the Week: Mario Lemina, Michael Olise, Federico Valverde and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the round of 16 first legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Lemina gives Galatasaray slight edge

Mario Lemina's first Champions League goal handed Galatasaray a narrow 1-0 advantage in their last-16 tie against Liverpool – the same scoreline as when the sides met on Matchday 2.

An overawing Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi set the stage again as the hosts struck early. In the seventh minute Victor Osimhen rose highest to redirect Gabriel Sara's corner into the path of Lemina, who squeezed a close-range diving header through a cluster of players on the goal line.

"I am grateful to my team-mates and all our fans. We wanted to win by fighting hard, just like in the first match [in the league phase]. And we did. Now there is one more match, at Anfield," reflected Lemina.

Opening his account on his 24th competition appearance, Lemina first played in the Champions League for Marseille in October 2013. Yet it was the second time the defensive midfielder – not known for scoring – has netted against Liverpool, following a goal for Fulham in a 1-0 Premier League win in 2021.

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Olise stirs as Bayern München surge

Michael Olise produced his most impressive display of the campaign, scoring twice and providing an assist as Bayern München stormed to a 6-1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

With chief goalscorer Harry Kane left on the bench as a precaution, Bayern needed others to step up. Olise obliged, emphatically so.

Cutting in from the edge of the area onto his left foot, he nudged the ball past his marker and skimmed a precise finish into the bottom corner to make it 2-0. He then turned creator, controlling goalkeeper Jonas Urbig's deep pass with ease before slipping Serge Gnabry through to finish – his seventh assist of the campaign.

Drifting inside from the right once more, the France winger bent a silky strike around the diving keeper to add Bayern's fifth.

"Now they have to come to our stadium, so we'll go there with the same mentality and try to win again," said Olise, despite Bayern holding a commanding advantage.

Watch Olise Bayern double

Valverde treble gives Real Madrid upper hand

"I really enjoyed myself today. It's actually a long time since I had such a good time playing a football match like this! I'm happy, I'm buzzing, but absolutely above all for the team's victory," said Federico Valverde after his hat-trick powered Real Madrid to a first-leg triumph over Manchester City.

Los Blancos' captain required just 22 minutes to complete his treble. First he controlled Thibaut Courtois' long ball with a perfect touch, rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma and finished from a tight angle. Seven minutes later he burst through the City defence and drilled low into the corner. His third – the pick of the three – came as he raced to meet a neat chip from Brahim Díaz, lifted his first touch over Marc Guéhi before volleying home.

The three goals in Madrid's 3-0 win doubled Valverde's Champions League tally, the midfielder having scored only three in his previous 75 outings. His most recent strike had also come against City, in the 2024 quarter-finals.

He is just the second Uruguayan to claim a Champions League hat-trick, after Walter Pandiani for Deportivo La Coruña in 2001.

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Man City

Kvaratskhelia pulls Paris clear

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice late on as Paris seized control of their tie with Chelsea, claiming a commanding 5-2 first-leg victory.

The contest had swung both ways for much of the night. Paris took the lead twice, only for Chelsea to respond each time, before Vitinha's 74th-minute strike nudged Luis Enrique's side ahead at 3-2.

Even then the tension remained. Chelsea continued to push forward, leaving the outcome finely balanced until Kvaratskhelia delivered a moment of brilliance in the 86th minute, unleashing a thunderous effort that gave Paris breathing space.

There was still time for one more strike. Four minutes into stoppage time, the Georgian arrived in the right place to turn in Achraf Hakimi's cross and seal a significant advantage ahead of the London return leg.

Kvaratskhelia duly became the highest-scoring Georgian player in Champions League history with 11 goals.