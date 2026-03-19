Champions League Team of the Week: Round of 16 second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Matvei Safonov, Paris

With nine saves and a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge, he recorded the highest Goal Prevented score of all the goalkeepers in action this week – 2.32.

Josip Stanišić, Bayern

The Bavarians' right-back made a notable attacking contribution with one assist and four key passes in the 4-1 victory over Atalanta.

Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool

Helped Liverpool dominate Galatasaray with a series of defensive interventions to stop attacks and helped with their direct attacking approach with his long passing from deep.

Gonçalo Inácio, Sporting CP

A commanding presence in Sporting CP's defence, the left centre-back had more touches than any other player in action this week and scored the breakthrough goal that starting the ball rolling in the comeback win over Bodø/Glimt.

Maximiliano Araújo, Sporting CP

The full-back got the goal that put Sporting CP in front on aggregate and his offensive output included nine key passes too while defensively he helped secure a clean sheet on a famous night.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool

The dominant midfielder in the Liverpool-Galatasaray game, he opened the scoring with a superbly-executed set piece and was involved in the three other goals as well as producing a combined total of 12 recoveries and tackles.

Declan Rice, Arsenal

Arsenal's midfield general was superb defensively, combining boundless energy with impressive intelligence, seldom giving the ball away, making three interceptions and scoring the second goal in the win over Leverkusen.

Xavi Simons, Tottenham

Quick, skilful and lively, he struck twice to earn Spurs a second-leg victory over Atleti and underlined his industry with nine ball recoveries and nine duels won.

Francisco Trincão, Sporting CP

Sporting CP's playmaker brought vision and technical excellence on the ball and worked tirelessly out of possession, making a crucial contribution in both boxes and producing the assist for the fifth and final goal against Bodø/Glimt.

Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid

A constant thorn in City's side with his runs in behind, he won and converted the penalty for Madrid's opener and then hit their late winner on the night in Manchester.

Raphinha, Barcelona

Constantly on the front foot, he scored twice, set up two other goals and won a penalty in the handsome victory over Newcastle, as well as providing a steady threat with his terrific set-play deliveries.