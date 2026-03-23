eChampions League 2026: All You Need to Know

The eChampions League is back for another electrifying season, bringing together Europe's top EA SPORTS FC™ players to compete in one of the most prestigious esports tournaments in the world.

Mirroring the excitement and grandeur of the UEFA Champions League, this tournament offers an exclusive stage for professional players representing real-world European football clubs to battle for the chance to become an eChampions League winner.

With a competitive format featuring elite talent from across the continent, this season's eChampions League promises thrilling match-ups, high-stakes moments, and an unforgettable journey to the final.

eChampions League 2026 schedule

The eChampions League qualification process will be fiercely contested, with leading players earning spots through some of Europe's most competitive FC Pro Leagues, including:

• ePremier League Finals (28–29 March)

• eLigue 1 Finals (2 April)

• LALIGA FC Pro Finals (11 April)

• VBL Grand Final (18 April)

• eDivisie Finals (21 April)

• eSerie A Finals (30 April to 1 May)

Click HERE to see the full FC Pro Leagues schedule.

The tournament itself will unfold across three major stages in two different countries:

• League phase: 15–16 May at Dock 10, Manchester, England (36 players)

• Knockout phase: 17 May at Dock 10, Manchester, England (24 players)

• Finals: 27 May at HUNGEXPO, Budapest, Hungary (8 players)

Fans eager to follow the journey should mark their calendars, as these dates will showcase the very best of EA SPORTS FC Pro.

Last season's final took place in Munich

League phase overview

Each FC Pro Partner League will have a set number of qualification spots available for players aiming to secure a place in the eChampions League 2026. Here’s a breakdown of how many seats each competition will contribute:

England (ePremier League): 4

Netherlands (eDivisie): 4

Spain (LALIGA FC Pro): 4

Germany (Virtual Bundesliga): 4

France (eLigue 1): 4

Italy (eSerie A Finals): 4

Portugal (eLiga Portugal): 2

Ireland (eLeague of Ireland): 1

Türkiye (eSüper Lig Türkiye): 1

Luxembourg (eLeague Luxembourg): 1

Bulgaria (eFirst League Bulgaria): 1

Romania (eSuperliga): 1

Lithuania (Esports A League): 1

Kazakhstan (Esports Premier L): 1

Malta (Malta ePremier League): 1

Georgia (eLiga Georgia): 1

Azerbaijan (ePLF Azerbaijan): 1

How to watch eChampions League 2026

The eChampions League is set to reach millions of fans across multiple platforms. EA SPORTS FC Pro will broadcast the tournament live across:

• EA SPORTS FC Pro Twitch & YouTube

• UEFA YouTube (TBC)

• Champions League TikTok (TBC)

• UCL media partners

The FC Community will also be able to keep up to date on all eChampions League on the EA SPORTS FC Pro Instagram, TikTok, and X.