Barcelona vs Atleti Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Barcelona are preparing to welcome Spanish Liga rivals Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday 8 April.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 8 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

Who: Five-time winners against three-time finalists

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

While Barcelona have tasted more success domestically and in Europe than their opponents, Atleti most certainly have the edge in the head to heads between these Spanish giants in the Champions League – all their previous UEFA competition meetings have come in the quarter-finals, with Atleti winning both ties (in 2013/14 and 2015/16).

Should Atleti go on to complete the last-eight hat-trick against Barcelona, they will doubtless have to keep their hosts at bay here. Hansi Flick's men have scored a remarkable 19 goals in their last four home games in this competition and the 7-2 success against Newcastle in their round of 16 second leg underlined their attacking riches.

Given that there have been 55 goals scored across Atleti's 12 Champions League fixtures this season, including 12 in a barnstorming round of 16 tie against Tottenham, it is hard to envisage either side taking a defensive-minded approach to this pivotal opener. Atleti's 4-3 aggregate win against Barcelona in their recent Copa del Rey semi-final backs up the point.

Add to that the glittering array of forward talent on display and this could be a classic tie. Lamine Yamal, who has struck in Barcelona's last three Champions League games, will spearhead the home side's attack while Julián Alvarez heads the Atleti threat, having scored 14 goals in his last 17 matches in the competition.

Match stats and facts

Barcelona's road to the Champions League quarter-finals: Every goal

Possible line-ups

To follow

Form guide

Barcelona

Form: WWWDW (most recent game first)

Next: Atleti vs Barcelona, 04/04, Spanish Liga

Atleti

Form: LLWWW

Next: Atleti vs Barcelona, 04/04, Spanish Liga

Atleti's road to the Champions League quarter-finals: Every goal

Views from the camps

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "The next round also looks like it will be very difficult. We have to go step by step, match by match; that's what we did last season and will do again."

Dani Olmo, Barcelona midfielder: "It's all or nothing. We have the quality, and we can do it if we're at our best. We're motivated. We remember what happened [in the Copa del Rey], and we can't afford to fail."

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "The road ahead will be tough once you reach the quarter-finals. We're aiming to compete with Barcelona. I have no doubt they're the best attacking team in Europe, and the prospect of facing them in the quarter-finals is a high-level challenge that will demand that same level from us."

Ademola Lookman, Atleti forward: "Barcelona will be a special, special game against another tough opponent. We need to be ready for it and we'll prepare in the right way. Let's take it as it comes."

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter

To follow