Paris 2-0 Liverpool: Doué and Kvaratskhelia strike in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Paris avenged their home defeat by Liverpool in last season's knockout stage to secure a first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final.

Key moments 11': Doué strike dips in

32': Mamardashvili denies Kvaratskhelia

37': Goalkeeper stops Doué shot

53': Dembélé fires over

65': Kvaratskhelia slots in

87': Paris No10 hits post

Match in brief: Paris earn first-leg advantage

Paris dominated but lost 1-0 to Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in last season's round of 16 – although they ultimately progressed on penalties – and any chance of a repeat of that scoreline was extinguished within 11 minutes when Désiré Doué opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the box that looped off Ryan Gravenberch's heel and over Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds' victory in the fixture in 2024/25 owed much to an inspired performance by goalkeeper Alisson and Mamardashvili was in equally impressive form during the rest of the first half, tipping a fierce deflected Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike away at full stretch and using his legs to repel Doué's close-range finish, set up by Ousmane Dembélé's clever pass.

The home fans were anticipating a second when Kvaratskhelia released Nuno Mendes to tee up Dembélé in space inside the box shortly after the restart, the striker showing his dismay after lifting an uncharacteristically wayward finish over the bar.

Kvaratskhelia duly made amends, racing on to João Neves' deft slide-rule pass before cutting inside, holding off Gravenberch and jinking past Georgia team-mate Mamardashvili to slot in.

As it happened: Paris 2-0 Liverpool

Line-ups

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé (Lucas Hernández 88), Doué (Lee 78)

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez (Robertson 78); Gravenberch, Mac Allister (Jones 79); Frimpong (Nyoni 90+1), Szoboszlai, Wirtz (Gakpo 78); Ekitiké (Isak 79)

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Alex Clementson, match reporter

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