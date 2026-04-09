Champions League Team of the Week: Quarter-final first legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insights Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Manuel Neuer, Bayern

The 40-year-old brought experience, composure and quality in Bayern's victory at Real Madrid, winning a battle of wills in a one v one with Vinícius Júnior and saving brilliantly from Kylian Mbappé.

Josip Stanišić, Bayern

From his right-back role he contributed notably once more to Bayern's attacking game on a Champions League night, illustrated by his three key passes at the Bernabéu.

Marquinhos, Paris

With five ground duels won and five recoveries, he brought his customary authority and leadership to the Paris defence as they shut out Liverpool's attack.

Robin Le Normand, Atleti

Helped Atleti achieve only the second clean sheet against Barcelona in the Catalans' last 31 Champions League games, winning the bulk of his duels, producing two blocks and recording a 96% pass success rate.

Maximiliano Araújo, Sporting CP

On a busy evening down the Sporting CP left, he made more tackles (nine) than any other player in this week's matches – and won the majority of them as well as making seven recoveries.

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern

Helped Bayern control long spells of their match in Madrid along with making five recoveries and creating three chances.

João Neves, Paris

Excelled in the Paris engine room, winning nine of his ten duels in the midfield as well as providing the assist for Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

The teenager produced a wonderful individual display, even in defeat, constantly threatening Atleti's defenders with his dribbling skills as he accumulated 20 take-ons – twice as many as the next player this week.

Kai Havertz, Arsenal

Came off the bench to make the difference for the Gunners, scoring their 91st-minute winner at Sporting CP – his third goal in four appearances in this season's competition.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris

Against Liverpool, the Georgian winger scored for the fourth Champions League game running following another of his exciting darts into the danger zone.

Julián Alvarez, Atleti

"Incredible" was how coach Diego Simeone described his brilliantly struck free-kick which opened the scoring at Camp Nou – and made him Atleti's record scorer in a single Champions League campaign with nine goals already.