Champions League Performance Insights: How Bayern combine creativity with control

How do elite teams today combine attacking freedom with a structure that brings balance and control? With their performance in winning 2-1 at quarter-final rivals Real Madrid this week, Bayern München provided a strong case study of a team doing just that.

For the UEFA game insights unit, Bayern's approach at the Santiago Bernabéu warrants closer analysis and – with insights from UEFA Technical Observer Rui Faria – the following article shines a light on the impressive blend of fluidity and stability achieved by Vincent Kompany's side.

Bayern's structure

The starting point is the structure that enabled Bayern to control proceedings for much of Tuesday's contest, and clip one below is particularly clear in displaying their set-up: they had four players positioned behind the ball, providing defensive security against the counterattacking threat of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, and then six in attack.

Champions League insights: Bayern München's structure

As Faria explains: "It's possible to see how Bayern were able to keep control of the ball while maintaining balance and constant passing options. The two midfielders, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović, along with centre-backs Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, were most of the time the four players positioned behind the ball."

One of the most significant aspects highlighted in the video is how their full-backs, Josip Stanišić on the right and Konrad Laimer on the left, stepped inside and combined with their wingers. On the right, especially, the runs of Stanišić helped produce a high number of one v one opportunities for Michael Olise.

"We can identify constant positional rotations, with fluid movement used to create passing lanes and confuse Real Madrid's markers," adds Faria. "This structural stability in possession allows Bayern to always have a safe backward pass, multiple sideways options and forward progression options."

In the second clip, Faria sees more of this "constant movement and fluidity, with players consistently occupying the spaces left open by team-mates".

To cite the example of their left-sided duo, he observes: "As the possession evolves, on the left side, we see Laimer inside and Luis Díaz dropping deeper to receive the ball, drawing his marker with him, while Laimer exploits the space created by that movement."

On the other flank, he notes Olise's movement inside while right-back Stanišić provides width, before the pair switch positions – a scenario reversed in clip three as Stanišić explores inside and Olise goes wide and attacks the last line. As displayed by the graphic above, the impressive Olise profited hugely from this fluid approach, progressively carrying the ball twice as much as any other player (425m) and producing the most one v one situations (21).

Bayern's pressure and transitions

"They press very, very aggressively," said Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa of the German champions and the challenge they posed by limiting their hosts' time and space. Such was the impact that Bayern created a significant number of chances from high regains, as the graphic below shows.

Observing that both Bayern goals followed transitions after regains, Faria adds: "Bayern applied high pressure and showed a strong reaction after losing the ball, successfully regaining possession on multiple occasions."

The second video illustrates this point, beginning with Díaz's opening strike. "From Kimmich's key duel to [Serge] Gnabry's excellent assist to Díaz deceiving the defender with his well-timed run, everything happens very quickly," Faria affirms.

Champions League insights: Bayern München's pressure and transitions

Clip two underlines how quickly and effectively Bayern attacked after Pavlović's excellent work in recovering possession, with Faria also pointing to Olise's role in driving intelligently inside before finding scorer Harry Kane free on the edge of the box.

Real Madrid's second-half response

The home side did find a response in a second period in which Mbappé halved the deficit and only Manuel Neuer's brilliance denied them more goals. At half-time, Arbeloa had demanded more control, explaining afterwards: "When you win [the ball] back, the players have to show for it, they have to move, to ask for it, to want it, to hold on to it, to win a foul, and we have to be able then to push them back, to rest with the ball, and then be aggressive and threaten."

Faria saw a more dynamic approach from Madrid, citing more movement and longer spells of possession, and this is seen in the lead-up to the Mbappé goal featured in the video below.

Champions League insights: Real Madrid's second-half response

"There was noticeably greater support in the build-up phase, with more players offering passing options," adds Faria. "In the first clip, we see Madrid successfully avoiding pressure and progressing through Bayern's defensive block with fluidity.

"A similar pattern is evident in clip two as strong support in possession, combined with wide players providing both width and depth, enables forward runs into the spaces behind the defence. Madrid's ball circulation is quicker and more efficient, helping them bypass pressure and progress play effectively, ultimately leading to a well-worked goal."

Coaching reflection – Freedom within a framework

For UEFA Technical Observer Rui Faria, the opening clip in video one offers the perfect example of Bayern's capacity to maintain stability, through having players always in the necessary positions, while allowing them freedom to explore space and create. "It doesn't matter who, but the spaces need to be occupied," he says. In the following reflection, he shares his insights into how coaches can achieve this.

He begins: "One of the most important – and hardest – balances in modern football is giving players the freedom to express themselves while maintaining a solid positional structure. After defining a clear positional framework to serve as a reference, players can begin to develop creativity within it. This involves defining not just positions but zones – such as half-spaces, wide channels and central lanes – so players understand their reference points in both possession and defence.

"The essence of organised fluidity lies in maintaining width and depth, consistently creating passing triangles and diamonds, and occupying different vertical and horizontal lines. This structure allows movement without chaos.

"Creativity requires coordination, and rotations must be linked to clear triggers such as the following:

when a full-back overlaps, the winger moves inside;

when a midfielder drops, the centre-back steps forward;

when a false nine drops, the wingers attack space;

when a full-back moves inside, the midfielder repositions.

"From a coaching perspective, instead of telling players exactly what to do, it's more effective to design exercises that encourage intelligent decision-making – of the kind listed below. I'd also recommend using video analysis and guided questioning, such as: 'When should I stay wide versus coming inside?' 'Who is covering my space?' 'Where is the overload?'"

On the training pitch • Small-sided games with clear objectives, with spaces constantly explored

• Triggers that allow rotations

• Limit touches to promote quicker decisions and faster play

• Restrict zones so only certain players can enter

• Award bonus points for third-man runs/switches of play

Rui Faria worked as assistant to José Mourinho, winning the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League at Porto, multiple domestic titles with Chelsea and Real Madrid, the 2009/10 Champions League with Inter and then the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League with Manchester United.