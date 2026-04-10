Bayern München vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Bayern München host Real Madrid with a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at stake on Wednesday 15 April.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 15 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

Who: The six-time champions versus the 15-time winners

First leg: Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern München

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Bayern and Madrid met for the 29th time in the first leg – another chapter in the Champions League's most repeated fixture. Goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane earned Bayern a narrow 2-1 win, ending Madrid's nine-game unbeaten run in this match-up (W7 D2), but Kylian Mbappé's late strike could prove pivotal as the tie heads to Munich.

Both sides were eliminated at this stage last season and there remains little to separate them historically – Madrid lead the head-to-head 13 wins to 12 – but Bayern now have the chance to seize the initiative in a rivalry that of late has swung the Spanish side's way.

Vincent Kompany's team are in formidable form, winning every home game in Europe this season, averaging 3.2 goals in those matches, and losing just twice in 44 matches across all competitions. With Kane chasing a personal-best Champions League goal tally and Mbappé closing in on the competition's single-season scoring record of 17, the second leg brings together two sides with attacking firepower in abundance – and very little margin for error.

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern München

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

Bayern München: To follow

Real Madrid: To follow

Bayern München reaction: Manuel Neuer on win at Real Madrid

Form guide

Bayern München

Form: WWWWDW (most recent game first)

Next: St. Pauli vs Bayern, 11/04, German Bundesliga

Real Madrid

Form: LLWWWW

Next: Real Madrid vs Girona, 10/04, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach: "We've been very respectful of Madrid at Bayern. We appreciate what kind of club it is, what kind of team it is. But then there is also what we are and what it means for our players to go and try and win there: 'OK, if we play against the best team in the competition, it's a challenge for us to go and win again.'"

Luis Díaz, Bayern forward: "We had a good game plan and executed it pretty well [in the first leg], especially in the first half. Both sides had more scoring chances and, if we'd tucked one of ours away, we'd have headed home feeling much more comfortable about our advantage. We need to pay full attention and be super-ready for what's to come next week."

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach: "I have players with a lot of personality; the first thing they said was that we're going to win there. They're convinced, and so am I. We'll give it our all. We're Real Madrid – there's no fear. We know the difficulty of the opponent, the context and the stadium, but we're going for it."

Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid goalkeeper: "You know you can always have played better. The away match might even be more complicated, but we have the self-belief. This is the Champions League quarter-finals – we didn't expect an easy job. We knew there would be moments when we needed to defend in a low block. We wanted to have the ball, keep it well, score first and dominate possession. Let's see if that tactic can work for us in Germany."

Vincent Kompany reaction to Bayern's victory at Real Madrid

Reporter's view

To follow