Arsenal vs Sporting CP Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Arsenal welcome Sporting CP to north London for the conclusion of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday 15 April.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 15 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

Who: 2005/06 runners-up against two-time quarter-finalists

First leg: Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Kai Havertz's beautifully taken last-gasp winner – engineered by Gabriel Martinelli – settled the first leg in Lisbon as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory. Both sides created chances at the Estádio José Alvalade, but Havertz's third goal in four Champions League games sealed Arsenal's tenth win of the campaign and extended their unbeaten run in the competition. The Gunners are now also yet to lose in six European meetings with Sporting CP (W3 D3), including a 5-1 win in last season's league phase.

Sporting CP, though, remain firmly in the tie. While their record against English opposition is modest – two wins in their last 14 UEFA competition meetings – they have historically fared well over two legs, progressing from nine of ten ties, and overcame Arsenal on penalties in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League round of 16. The Gunners, meanwhile, have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Portuguese sides, but Sporting CP – already matching their best-ever run in the competition – will believe they can go one step further.

Champions League highlights: Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: To follow

Sporting CP: To follow

David Raya reaction to Arsenal's first-leg win against Sporting CP

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: WLLWWD (most recent game first)

Next: Arsenal vs Bournemouth, 11/04, English Premier League

Sporting CP

Form: LWWWLD

Next: Estrela Amadora vs Sporting CP, 11/04, Portuguese First Division

Views from the camps

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "It's half-time, we're a step closer and now we have to finish the tie at home in front of our people. If we do that, we can start to dream."

David Raya, Arsenal goalkeeper: "They are a good team and they showed that clearly. They are difficult, play really good football and can create chances from nowhere – it doesn't matter if it's a transition or from open play. They can create danger from set pieces, so we have to be ready for everything."

Rui Borges, Sporting CP coach: "I believe we need to be mature and intelligent in our approach to turning the result around, bearing in mind that we're playing against a top-class side that can make the difference in the tiniest of spaces. I'm now firmly convinced that we'll be competitive in London and that we'll see this tie through to the end."

Maximiliano Araújo, Sporting CP defender: "We know it's going to be very difficult, but we had plenty of chances [in the first leg]. It'll be even tougher [in London], but that's football, and we'll have to put in a great performance without making any mistakes if we're to turn this around."

Arsenal reaction: Mikel Arteta on first-leg win at Sporting CP

Reporter's view

To follow