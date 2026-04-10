Atlético de Madrid vs Barcelona Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Atlético de Madrid host Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday 14 April.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 14 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

Who: Three-time finalists against five-time winners

First leg: Barcelona 0-2 Atleti

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

Julián Alvarez's magnificent free-kick – moments after Pau Cubarsí's first-half dismissal – proved decisive as Atleti claimed a 2-0 first-leg win at the Camp Nou. Barcelona had looked the more dangerous team before the red card, with Marcus Rashford posing the biggest threat, but Diego Simeone's side were clinical when it mattered – Alexander Sørloth adding the second, despite Atleti registering just nine touches in the box and five attempts on goal.

The second leg presents a different dynamic, however. Hansi Flick is confident Barcelona can respond, though history favours the Rojiblancos, who have won both previous Champions League quarter-final ties between the clubs (2-1agg in 2013/14; 3-2agg in 2015/16).

Despite their disciplined defensive display at the Camp Nou, Atleti have not been goal shy at the Estadio Metropolitano in Europe, hitting five against Frankfurt and Tottenham and four against Club Brugge, with Alvarez's prolific Champions League form – 15 goals in his last 18 appearances, including five in this season's knockout phase – reinforcing that threat. Whether Barcelona face a Simeone side that defends deep or attacks on the front foot could define the tie.

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 0-2 Atleti

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

Atleti: To follow

Barcelona: To follow

Atleti reaction: Alexander Sørloth on victory in Barcelona

Form guide

Atleti

Form: WLLLW﻿W

Next: Sevilla vs Atleti, 11/04, Spanish Liga

Barcelona

Form: LWWWWD

Next: Barcelona vs Espanyol, 11/04, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "Of the last 23 matches [at the Camp Nou], they won 22 and scored in every one. We were brave to take advantage of this situation [in the first leg]. Totally clinical finishing. A good result, but with an opponent that will surely make us suffer on Tuesday."

Ademola Lookman, Atleti forward: "It's going to be a massive challenge and a massive game – we know that. Calm heads [are needed], for sure. We'll take each game as it comes."

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "We have the quality. We have the players who can change this. But, of course, we have to fight. We have to focus on the magic."

Ronald Araújo, Barcelona defender: "This team has the ability to come back from this. I'm convinced of it. We've done it many times. It's difficult at their ground. If anyone can do this, it's us. We're going to go after them."

Barcelona reaction: Hansi Flick on first-leg defeat against Atleti

Reporter's view

To follow