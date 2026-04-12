Champions League quarter-finals: Key stats and what to look out for in the second legs

Two Spanish rivals vie for supremacy, Liverpool aim to topple the holders, Bayern hold the edge against Real Madrid and Sporting CP chase a comeback in north London.

Check out the key statistics from every match, with places in the semi-finals up for grabs.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET.

Pick your Fantasy team!

Tuesday 14 April

Atleti vs Barcelona

All previous UEFA competition meetings between Barcelona and Atleti have come in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Atleti winning both ties – 2-1 on aggregate in 2013/14 (1-1 away, 1-0 home) and 3-2 on aggregate in 2015/16 (1-2 away, 2-0 home).

Atleti are unbeaten in their ten previous UEFA competition home games against Spanish opposition (W8 D2).

Atleti have won all 22 previous UEFA competition two-legged ties in which they won the first leg away, including seven in which they held a two-goal advantage.

The Rojiblancos have not lost a Champions League knockout phase match in their own stadium since March 1997 (2-3 vs Ajax, quarter-final second leg). Their record in 21 such games since then is W14 D7.

Julián Alvarez has 20 goal involvements in his last 18 Champions League appearances (15 goals, five assists). His nine goals in the competition proper this term is a new club record.

Julián Alvarez has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in the Champions League proper. Only five players have scored more in their first 40 games in the competition: Erling Haaland (41), Ruud van Nistelrooy (34), Harry Kane (27), Filippo Inzaghi (27) and Mario Gomez (25).

Only one team in Champions League proper history has overturned a two-goal first-leg loss at home to win a tie out of 38 attempts. That sole comeback was achieved by Manchester United against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018/19 round of 16.

Barcelona have lost all the six previous UEFA competition two-legged ties in which they were defeated in the first leg at home.

The Blaugrana have won only four of their 11 previous UEFA competition two-legged ties against Spanish teams and have recorded a victory in just one of their 11 previous UEFA competition away matches against Spanish teams (D3 L7).

The last time Barcelona lost both games in a UEFA competition two-legged tie was in the 2012/13 Champions League semi-finals against Bayern München, when they were defeated 4-0 away and 3-0 at home.

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 0-2 Atleti

Liverpool vs Paris

Paris have won both two-legged ties between the clubs – 3-2 on aggregate in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals and on penalties in last season's Champions League round of 16.

Liverpool have won six of their last eight Champions League quarter-final ties. They are aiming to reach the European Cup/Champions League semi-finals for the 13th time, which would set a new English record (Manchester United are also on 12).

The Reds have won 14 of their 18 UEFA competition home games against French opposition (D1 L3), though they did lose the most recent one – 1-0 to Paris in last season's round of 16 deciders. Overall, they have won 16 of their last 20 UEFA competition matches at Anfield (L4).

Liverpool have lost nine of their ten previous UEFA competition two-legged ties after losing the first leg by a two-goal margin. The sole exception came against Auxerre in the 1991/92 UEFA Cup second round (0-2 away, 3-0 home).

Paris have won their last four UEFA competition two-legged ties against English clubs. In last season's Champions League, they eliminated Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the knockout phase, and they have already defeated Chelsea in this season's round of 16.

The French outfit have won their last four Champions League quarter-final ties and their last six Champions League two-legged ties.

Paris are aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals for a third consecutive season – something no French club has ever achieved in either the European Cup or Champions League.

The Ligue 1 side have lost only one of their last 11 UEFA competition matches against English opposition (W8 D2).

Paris have won eight of their 11 previous UEFA competition two-legged ties after taking a two-goal advantage from the first leg. They have won five of seven when that margin came from a home victory. The last time they failed to progress after winning the first leg by two goals at home was in the 2013/14 quarter-finals against Chelsea (3-1 home, 0-2 away, eliminated on away goals).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored in four successive matches in the knockout phase – no Paris player has previously achieved that feat in the same season.

Champions League highlights: Paris 2-0 Liverpool

Wednesday 15 April

Bayern vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won the last four UEFA competition two-legged ties between the sides – most recently claiming a 4-3 aggregate victory in the 2023/24 Champions League semi-finals – and all three previous European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties between the clubs (1987/88, 2001/02 and 2016/17).

Bayern have lost seven of their last eight UEFA competition two-legged ties against Spanish teams and four of their last five UEFA competition quarter-final ties. However, the Bavarian outfit have lost only one of their last 28 Champions League home matches (W22 D5), and they have won all five at home this season.

The German side are winless in their last four UEFA competition home games against Real Madrid, suffering three defeats before a 2-2 draw in their most recent meeting – the first leg of the 2023/24 Champions League semi-finals. Before this run, Bayern had dominated the fixture at home, with nine wins and one draw in their first ten UEFA competition home fixtures against them.

Bayern have won 29 of their 30 UEFA competition two-legged ties after winning the first leg away from home, including 12 of 13 when that first-leg victory was by a one-goal margin. The only exception came in the 2010/11 Champions League round of 16, when a 1-0 win at Inter was overturned by a 3-2 home defeat, resulting in elimination on away goals.

Harry Kane has equalled his best Champions League goalscoring tally, set last season, with his 11 in the 2025/26 campaign. He has registered a goal or an assist in each of his last four Champions League appearances against Real Madrid.

At 23 years and 48 days, Jamal Musiala could become the youngest German player to reach 50 Champions League appearances, surpassing Thomas Müller, who was aged 24 years and 53 days when he hit the milestone in November 2013.

Real Madrid have won their last nine UEFA competition two-legged ties against German opposition, a run stretching back to their 4-3 aggregate defeat by Dortmund in the 2012/13 Champions League semi-finals. They have also won all their seven previous European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties against German teams.

The Merengues have won only one of their seven previous UEFA competition two-legged ties after losing the home first leg. The sole exception came in the 1970/71 Cup Winners' Cup second round, when they overturned a 1-0 home loss to Wacker Innsbruck by winning 2-0 in the return leg.

Real Madrid have lost only two of their last 12 UEFA competition away matches against German teams (W7 D3).

Kylian Mbappé, who has scored 14 times in his ten Champions League appearances this season, is one goal away from reaching 70 in the Champions League proper. Should he score, it would come in his 98th appearance – only Lionel Messi (90) and Robert Lewandowski (93) have reached the milestone in fewer games.

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern München

Arsenal vs Sporting CP

Arsenal are unbeaten in their UEFA competition head-to-head with Sporting CP (W3 D3), but the only previous two-legged tie between them ended with the Portuguese outfit advancing on penalties in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League round of 16 following two draws.

English clubs have won the last ten Champions League two-legged ties against Portuguese opposition – a run stretching back to Benfica's 3-0 aggregate victory against Liverpool in the 2005/06 round of 16 – and the previous nine European Cup/Champions League quarter-final meetings.

Arsenal have won only three of their nine previous European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties and are aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive season – something they have never previously achieved.

The Gunners have lost only one of their last 12 UEFA competition matches against Portuguese teams (W6 D5) and are unbeaten in their last eight at home to them (W6 D2).

Arsenal have won 17 of their 18 previous UEFA competition two-legged ties after winning the first leg away from home, including four of the five in which they held a one-goal advantage.

Kai Havertz has scored in six of his last eight Champions League appearances, and he has found the net in both of Arsenal's most recent matches against Sporting CP.

Sporting CP have won nine of their ten previous UEFA competition two-legged ties against English opposition, but the only defeat came in their sole European Cup/Champions League tie – a 5-0 aggregate loss to Manchester City in the 2021/22 round of 16.

Sporting CP have won only one of their 14 previous UEFA competition two-legged ties after losing the first leg at home, and have lost all seven ties in which they were beaten by a one-goal margin at home in the first leg.

The visitors are winless in their last ten UEFA competition away matches against English opposition (D5 L5), drawing each of the last four. Their most recent away victory in England was a 3-2 win at Middlesbrough in the first leg of the 2004/05 UEFA Cup round of 16.

Sporting CP are aiming to become the first Portuguese club to win a Champions League quarter-final tie since Porto in 2003/04 (4-2 on aggregate vs Lyon), with Portuguese sides having lost nine consecutive quarter-finals in the competition since then.

Champions League highlights: Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal