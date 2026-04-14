Champions League semi-final ties and dates confirmed
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League last-four ties are now set in stone.
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The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League semi-final ties have been confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The ties will be played over two legs on 28/29 April and 5/6 May.
Champions League semi-finals
FIRST LEGS
Tuesday 28 April
Paris vs Bayern München
Wednesday 29 April
Atlético de Madrid vs Arsenal
SECOND LEGS
Tuesday 5 May
Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid
Wednesday 6 May
Bayern München vs Paris
All games kick off at 21:00 CET
Final (Saturday 30 May)
Puskás Aréna, Budapest
18:00 CET