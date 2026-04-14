Champions League semi-final ties and dates confirmed

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League semi-final ties have been confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The ties will be played over two legs on 28/29 April and 5/6 May.

Champions League semi-finals FIRST LEGS Tuesday 28 April

Paris vs Bayern München Wednesday 29 April

Atlético de Madrid vs Arsenal SECOND LEGS Tuesday 5 May

Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid Wednesday 6 May

Bayern München vs Paris All games kick off at 21:00 CET

Final (Saturday 30 May)

Puskás Aréna, Budapest

18:00 CET