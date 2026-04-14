Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League semi-final ties and dates confirmed

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League last-four ties are now set in stone.

Champions League semi-final ties and dates confirmed

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League semi-final ties have been confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The ties will be played over two legs on 28/29 April and 5/6 May.

Champions League semi-finals

FIRST LEGS

Tuesday 28 April
Paris vs Bayern München

Wednesday 29 April
Atlético de Madrid vs Arsenal

SECOND LEGS

Tuesday 5 May
Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid

Wednesday 6 May
Bayern München vs Paris

All games kick off at 21:00 CET

Final (Saturday 30 May)
Puskás Aréna, Budapest
18:00 CET

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Selected for you

Champions League semi-final records
Live 15/04/2026

Champions League semi-final records

Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Mbappé and more – the stats and lowdown on the greatest last-four feats.