Champions League Team of the Week: Quarter-final second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insights Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Juan Musso, Atleti

His saves had a combined value of 1.02 according to the goals-prevented metric and were vital in limiting the damage of Barcelona's lightning-fast start, giving Atleti a platform to respond and claim overall victory.

Eduardo Quaresma, Sporting CP

The Sporting defender performed strongly in the goalless draw at Arsenal, winning all of his tackles and making nine clearances.

Dayot Upamecano, Bayern

Dominated his duels and made key tackles in and around Bayern's penalty box as well as supplying plenty of line-breaking passes – ranking joint-seventh this week with ten.

Marquinhos, Paris

For the second year running at Anfield, the Paris captain led his defence superbly, as highlighted by his magnificent block to deny Virgil van Dijk in the first half.

Marcos Llorente, Atleti

Gave an all-action display, winning duels, making interceptions and committing to more tackles than any other player this week – seven, with five of them successful – as well as crossing for Ademola Lookman's goal.

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern

Bayern's midfield metronome made more passes in the attacking third than any other player this week, creating four chances including one assist with his corner for Aleksandar Pavlović's goal.

Martín Zubimendi, Arsenal

Brought control and composure in the Gunners midfield, completing all 25 passes in his own half and making the game's joint-most line-breaking passes in the attacking third.

Arda Güler, Real Madrid

Led Real's attempted comeback by scoring their first two goals at Bayern – both from distance, including a sublime free-kick.

Michael Olise, Bayern

With the final kick, his goal capped Bayern's progression against Madrid, after he had earlier contributed two key passes and created a significant threat with the ball on the right side.

Ferran Torres, Barcelona

The Blaugrana forward's pass set up Lamine Yamal's opening goal before his top-corner strike provided the winner on the night at the Metropolitano.

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris

His world-class finishing was ultimately the difference on Tuesday at Anfield as he delivered the two composed strikes that earned Paris their second-leg victory.