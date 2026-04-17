Priceless Moments of the Week: Ademola Lookman, Ousmane Dembélé, Matvei Safonov, Luis Díaz and Arda Güler star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the quarter-final second legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Lookman lifts Atleti over Barcelona

"Nights like this" are "amazing", said Ademola Lookman after Atleti squeezed past Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to reach the last four.

Barça had erased the first-leg deficit, scoring twice at the Estadio Metropolitano to level the tie at 2-2. But not long after Ferran Torres' 'equaliser', Atleti hit back.

Three passes was all it took. Diego Simeone's side cut straight through the Barcelona midfield, Marcos Llorente bolting down the right before squaring to Lookman, who arrived at pace to lift the ball over the goalkeeper in one smooth movement. The goal, scored in the 31st minute, proved decisive.

It was winger Lookman's third of the campaign – having struck for Atalanta against Frankfurt in the league phase before his transfer to Atleti, where he also found the net against Club Brugge in the knockout phase play-offs.

The Nigerian now has eight goals in 21 Champions League appearances and sits third on the country's all-time scoring list, behind Obafemi Martins (9) and Victor Osimhen (16).

Watch Lookman finish fine Atleti move in win vs Barcelona

Dembélé and Safonov define Paris balance

Paris found their edge at both ends of the pitch as moments of individual quality shaped their victory over Liverpool.

Ousmane Dembélé provided the spark. The first of his two goals was the standout – collecting the ball just outside the area, feinting away from Alexis Mac Allister and guiding a precise left-footed finish into the bottom corner. "I just wanted to place the ball," said the Frenchman.

But this result was not built on goals alone. Holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, Luis Enrique's team arrived at Anfield expecting pressure – so they needed resilience.

Matvei Safonov delivered. "Before the match, we understood it would be a fight," revealed the goalkeeper. He was kept busy throughout, and produced two key saves to preserve Paris' control. First, Safonov reacted sharply to change direction and deny Milos Kerkez from close range with an outstretched arm. Then, in the second half, he dropped low to gather Rio Ngumoha's powerful effort.

Watch Dembélé's Paris double vs Liverpool

Luis Díaz lands pivotal late blow

After 89 minutes, Bayern München's topsy-turvy tie with Real Madrid stood level at 4-4 on aggregate. Extra time loomed, yet Luis Díaz had other ideas.

A quick one-two unlocked the moment. Receiving Jamal Musiala's back-heeled pass, Luis Díaz profited from the space as the Madrid defence hesitated. One touch. Then a fierce drive that flew past the diving Andriy Lunin, sending the Fußball Arena München into raptures.

It looked like the winner – but on a night like this, nothing felt certain. Minutes later, Michael Olise rubber-stamped a famous Bayern European victory.

Luis Díaz's sixth goal of the campaign – and third in Bayern's last three games – also took him to 16 in the competition, extending his record as Colombia's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

Luis Diaz Goal

Arda Güler's dazzling double

Arda Güler lit up that pulsating clash with Bayern München, scoring twice for Real Madrid in a modern classic.

His first arrived after just 34 seconds – the fastest goal ever registered by the club in the Champions League – and it set the tone. Capitalising on Manuel Neuer's miskick as the goalkeeper ventured outside his box, Arda Güler struck first time from around 30 metres, bending a superb side-footed effort into the unguarded net to restore parity on aggregate.

After Bayern responded straight away, Arda Güler stepped up again. This time from a free-kick just outside the area, the winger lifted a superb effort up and over the leaping wall. Neuer scrambled across and got a touch, yet there was enough power and precision to carry it in.