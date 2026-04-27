Antoine Griezmann interview: Atleti forward dreams of Champions League glory before bidding farewell

After nearly 500 appearances and over 200 goals across two spells, Antoine Griezmann will call time on an iconic Atleti career this summer when he joins Major League Soccer’s Orlando City.

Ninety-six of Griezmann’s Rojiblanco appearances have come in the UEFA Champions League and the 35-year-old has the chance to add at least two more – three if Atleti are successful in their upcoming semi-final against Arsenal – before saying goodbye.

Sitting down with UEFA ahead of the first leg, Griezmann describes his love for the club, reflects on his long-term collaboration with Diego Simeone and explains why a Champions League triumph "would heal a very deep wound."

The fourth French player to reach a century of Champions League appearances, Griezmann took his first steps in the competition with Real Sociedad in 2013.

Antoine Griezmann (right) in action for Real Sociedad during the 2013/14 season AFP via Getty Images

Griezmann had risen through the ranks before making his senior debut for La Real in 2009, so his decision to depart for Atleti in 2014 was an emotional one.

“They opened their doors to me at what was a difficult time for me when I was 14,” Griezmann explains. "I said that when I left La Real I wouldn’t feel the same about any other club.”

He was caught off-guard, then, when he struck an instant connection with Atleti and its fans.

“When I joined, I felt the same feeling twice over,” Griezmann says. “The word would be something way beyond love.

“Love for the club’s colours, the club’s badge and love for football, because the fans love football, and love for hard work – I think that’s why I quickly bonded with the club and its fans.”

Antoine Griezmann was unveiled as an Atleti player in July 2014 AFP via Getty Images

As well as an instant connection, Griezmann’s Atleti impact was immediate. He scored 22 league goals in his first league season – tied with Neymar for third in the division – won a Spanish Super Cup and reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

The following season was more impressive still, Griezmann recognised as player of the season in the Spanish Liga and placing third in the 2016 Ballon d'Or.

In the Champions League, he came closer to glory than he ever had before, or has since, starting all 13 games and scoring seven goals as Atleti reached the Milan final.

It was not to be, however. Atleti lost the penalty shoot-out to rivals Real Madrid after a 1-1 draw and Griezmann was left to wonder if it all might have been different had he converted a 48th-minute spot-kick.

"The only way to get over it would be to win it this year." Antoine Griezmann

“It’s not something I think about every day, but whenever we talk about the Champions League with friends or team-mates, that moment always comes up, 2016, the penalty,” says Griezmann.

That moment still weighs on him today but Griezmann is letting it fuel him as Atleti aim to go one better a decade on: “It would heal a very deep wound. The only way to get over it would be to win it this year.”

Antoine Griezmann wants to return to the Champions League final UEFA via Getty Images

As well as redemption, a Champions League title would crown the dynamic French forward's long and successful collaboration with Diego Simeone.

Atleti coach since 2011, Simeone has been there for every step of Griezmann's journey in Rojiblanco.

The Argentinian coach polished the electric forward that arrived in 2014 until his departure for Barcelona in 2019 and, following his return in 2021 (initially on loan), he has helped Griezmann adapt for the later stages of his career.

“I think ultimately he’s given me everything and I’ve given him everything," says Griezmann. "I enjoy and have enjoyed having him. I know that beyond my career I’ll have a friend in him, a former coach and we’ll always be really close.”

Griezmann remains a key part of Simeone's plans as the pair – who won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2018 – aim to capture the European prize that eluded them in 2016.

The French forward has lined up alongside Julián Alvarez in each of Atleti's last four Champions League knockout phase games and showed that his magic is undimmed with a sublime assist for his strike partner against Tottenham in the round of 16.

Champions League highlights: Atleti 5-2 Tottenham

"I think I prefer a nice assist rather than being just one-on-one with the goalkeeper," Griezmann says.

"I’m more of a one-touch or two-touch player, not very flashy, but I try to create time for my team-mates and surprise the opponent. That’s what happened against Tottenham."

*This interview was conducted on 21 April 2026