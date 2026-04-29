Champions League semi-final reaction: Diego Simeone, Viktor Gyökeres, Ousmane Dembélé, Harry Kane

Diego Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyökeres feature in our round-up of all the reaction to Atleti and Arsenal's 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

Gyökeres' penalty put the Gunners in front on the stroke of half-time, only for Julián Alvarez to convert from the spot 11 minutes into the second half to leave honours even ahead of next week's return in north London.

The game in Madrid had plenty to live up to after the semi-finals had opened up with ﻿Paris' unforgettable 5-4 victory over Bayern München on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "I don't believe in luck; I believe in determination. The first half was evenly matched – maybe they had more possession, but they didn't create many chances. Today was incredible; the atmosphere as we arrived at the stadium was impressive. Rarely have we seen such enthusiasm as we had at the start of the match. They won't be there for the second leg, but their hearts and souls will be."

Koke, Atleti captain, speaking to Movistar Plus+: "We gave it our best shot. We started on the back foot. We had chances to win, but it will all come down to the second leg. They defend very well and have some very fast players up front. We failed to close out the game with the chances we had."

Antoine Griezmann (Atleti) - Flash IV - EN

Antoine Griezmann, Atleti forward: "We played better in the second half. We also played with more intensity. That's the way to go, and that's what we'll do in the second leg – it'll be a great game."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, speaking to Movistar Plus+: “Here [at the Estadio Metropolitano], you have to suffer. Many teams have suffered here, including some of the best in the world. We had some good moments in the match and moments where we had to suffer. The margins are very slim. I didn't like how we started the second half – we didn't have much control. We liked the last 15 minutes much better."

Arsenal reaction: Viktor Gyökeres on Atleti draw

Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal goalscorer, speaking to TNT Sports: "In the first half we controlled the game quite well and had a few good opportunities to score. Then in the second half, they started much better, maybe deserved to get a goal eventually. We know it's a tough place to come, but it's only half-time."

Marquinhos, Paris captain, speaking to Amazon Prime: "Every football fan loves a game like that. It was a crazy game, two teams who play similar, aggressive and intense. We are so happy that we were able to come away with the win.

"Next week will be the same crazy game, two teams that want to score. We need to go there with the same mentality and personality so we can get the same amazing job done."

Paris reaction: Marquinhos on 'dream' night

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris forward and Player of the Match, speaking to Canal+: "It was a game between two great teams that attack and don't hesitate. We're happy with the result, even if at 5-2 we stopped playing a bit. It was an incredible match.

"Now we'll go to Munich to try to win and qualify. We're not going to change our philosophy, we're going to attack and Bayern are going to attack."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach, speaking to Canal+: "I've never seen a game with that rhythm before. You have to congratulate the opponents, the players. When you hold a 5-2 lead like that, the opponents take so many risks – they're a top-level side. It was difficult and the second leg will be too. You have to enjoy it and you have to recognise this is just the third game Bayern have lost all season.

"I asked my staff how many goals we think we'll have to score [in the second leg], and we agreed on three. It's a stadium that brings us so many happy memories; we won our first Champions League there. Bayern will be there with their supporters – we'll show the same mentality. We'll be going to win the match."

Paris reaction: Ousmane Dembélé on nine-goal thriller

Harry Kane, Bayern striker, speaking to Amazon Prime: "We saw two high-level teams out there, especially in the attacking play and in the transitions, the speed, the intensity in the 1v1 battles. Two of the top teams going toe-to-toe. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we got back to 5-4."﻿

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach, speaking to Amazon Prime: "The energy was there. We suffered, but also we were dangerous. It's one thing to look at the goals conceded – normally, five goals away from home in a Champions League semi-final, you're out. But if you look at the chances we created, we could have scored more. And that has to give us belief.

"We're against the best side in Europe, because they're the reigning champions. The result is still in the balance. But we need the stadium to have an impact [in the second leg]; it's a legendary place, where this club has achieved so many great things. We can't hope for anything better."