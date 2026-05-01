Priceless Moments of the Week: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Julián Alvarez and Luis Enrique shine

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the semi-final first legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Kvaratskhelia's run rolls on

Seven knockout matches, seven goals. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's incredible Champions League streak continued as he struck twice in Paris' 5-4 semi-final first-leg win over Bayern München.

His first was the stand-out. Vitinha's pass from halfway cut out Josip Stanišić, allowing Kvaratskhelia to race in from the left. The defender recovered, but the Georgian steadied himself, shimmied inside onto his right and curled a precise finish into the far corner to cancel out Harry Kane's opener and lift the Parc des Princes.

He converted again in the 56th minute, blasting home to take his tally to ten for the season – equalling Zlatan Ibrahimović's 2013/14 club record for most goals in a Champions League campaign for Paris.

Watch Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's excellent Paris finish vs Bayern München

Olise puts his mark on thriller

Michael Olise's trademark lip-sealed celebration followed his fifth European goal of the season as Bayern München were edged in their nine-goal last-four thriller with Paris.

His 41st-minute effort was one of the night's highlights. Picking up the ball outside the area, he drifted through the blue shirts unchallenged before striking cleanly, wrong-footing Matvei Safonov as the goalkeeper's momentum sent him right and the ball flew straight down the middle.

It added to his league phase goals against Real Madrid, Atalanta and Pafos, and the French international has also contributed eight assists in an impressive campaign so far.

Watch Michael Olise Bayern München strike vs Paris

Argentina's fastest to 25

Julián Alvarez became the fastest Argentine to reach 25 Champions League goals, burying a 56th-minute penalty to earn Atleti a 1-1 first-leg draw with Arsenal.

The milestone came on his 41st appearance in Europe's elite competition, beating Lionel Messi's mark of 25 in 42 games, with Sergio Agüero requiring 48.

Alvarez's expertly-taken spot kick, lashed past David Raya at Estadio Metropolitano, was his tenth goal in 14 matches this campaign. It also made him the first Atleti player to notch double figures in a single Champions League season – surpassing Diego Costa's eight in 2013/14.

So a new personal best for the 26-year-old forward, whose tally has risen each season: three in 2022/23 and five in 2023/24 with Manchester City, and seven for Atleti last term.

Highlights: Atleti 1-1 Arsenal

Enrique sets own pace in Europe

"It was such an extraordinary game, with two sides performing at such an incredible level. I am so tired, and I didn't even run a kilometre," said Luis Enrique after guiding Paris to victory in a gripping, end-to-end first leg.

The win carried added significance. In what was his 77th Champions League fixture, Enrique made it to 50 victories – faster than any coach in the competition's history, eclipsing Pep Guardiola's 50 from 79.

It was also a landmark night for his club. Paris became the first French team to achieve 100 Champions League wins, with their first coming in 1994/95 – coincidentally against Bayern München in the group stage.

Enrique is now aiming for a third Champions League trophy as a coach after triumphs with Barcelona in 2014/15 and Paris last season.