Bayern vs Paris Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coach's thoughts

Bayern host Paris in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 6 May.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 6 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg﻿

Who: The six-time winners versus the holders

First leg: Paris 5-4 Bayern

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

The first leg was a nine-goal, edge-of-the-seat thriller at Parc des Princes and the highest-scoring semi-final match in the Champions League era. With rapid exchanges and barely a moment to breathe, Paris edged it, emerging with a 5-4 victory to end a five-game losing run against Bayern – including a 2-1 reverse in this season's league phase – to hand the German champions just their second defeat of the campaign.

Seven different scorers delivered as the two most prolific sides in this season's competition lived up to their billing, and in Munich, more goals look guaranteed. It is the first time in the competition's history that two different clubs have each struck 40 or more goals in a single edition – Paris have 43 and Bayern 42 – with Barcelona's 1999/2000 all-time record of 45 now within reach.

Four more goals are required at Fußball Arena München to set the record for the highest-scoring two-legged Champions League knockout tie, and there is no shortage of incentive as among those chasing current top scorer Kylian Mbappé's 15-goal haul are Harry Kane (13) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (ten).

With nine wins to Paris' seven in their 16 meetings in this competition, history offers Bayern encouragement – but with only one goal in it, the second leg may hinge on who blinks first.

Highlights: Paris 5-4 Bayern München

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

To follow

Form guide

Bayern

Form: DLWWLW (most recent first)

Latest: Bayern 3-3 Heidenheim, 02/05, German Bundesliga

Paris

Form: DWWWWW

Latest: Paris 2-2 Lorient, 02/05, French Ligue 1

Views from the camps

Vincent Kompany, Bayern München coach: "[The second leg] can't come quick enough. We can't ask for more. We're against the best side in Europe, because they're the reigning champions. The result is still in the balance. But we need the stadium to have an impact; it's a legendary place, where this club has achieved so many great things. We can't hope for anything better. We'll take what we have, and we'll work on what we can do better."

Harry Kane, Bayern München striker: "It'll be who takes their moments. There were a lot of moments out there [in the first leg], and it's probably going to be the same next week. So, us being at home with the crowd behind us, we hope that can push us over the line."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "When you face a team with this individual and collective talent, it's so difficult. We conceded four goals [in the first leg]; there are things to improve... I asked my staff how many goals we think we'll have to score, and we agreed on three. It’s a stadium that brings us so many happy memories; we won our first Champions League there. Bayern will be there with their supporters – we'll show the same mentality. We'll be going to win."

Marquinhos, Paris captain: "The game there will be the same game – a crazy game between two teams that want to win and score. We need to go there with the same mentality, the same personality, so we can do an amazing job there."

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris striker: "We're two sides that want to attack. We won't change our philosophy. We want to attack and so do they, so I think a great game is in the offing."

League phase highlights: Paris 1-2 Bayern München

Reporter's view

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