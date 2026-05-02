Arsenal vs Atleti Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coach's thoughts

Arsenal host Atleti in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 5 May.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 5 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg﻿

Who: The 2006 finalists against the three-time runners-up

First leg: Atleti 1-1 Arsenal

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Viktor Gyökeres' first-half penalty was cancelled out by Julián Alvarez, who also converted from the spot after the break, leaving the tie on a knife edge heading to north London. Diego Simeone's side carried the greater attacking threat as the first leg at the Estadio Metropolitano wore on, underlining Atleti's firepower in their most prolific Champions League goalscoring season to date – with a club-record 35 goals, including ten from Alvarez.

Arsenal remain the only unbeaten team in this season's competition (W10 D3) and boast the meanest defence, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding just six goals, yet Atleti have not drawn a blank in 37 UEFA matches.

Arsenal's 4-0 win against the La Liga side on home soil in the league phase – when Gyökeres struck twice – will boost Mikel Arteta's confidence, while Atleti's recent record against English opposition offers further encouragement, with just two wins in their last 13 UEFA meetings (D3 L8). However, when the teams last met over two legs, in the 2017/18 Europa League semi-finals, Atleti edged the tie 2-1.

Both clubs are chasing a first European crown, but first Arsenal aim to reach a first final since 2005/06 and Atleti seek another opportunity to etch their name on the trophy after near misses in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

Highlights: Atleti 1-1 Arsenal

Match stats and facts

Possible line-ups

To follow

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: WDWLDL (most recent first)

Latest: Arsenal 3-0 Fulham, 02/05, English Premier League

Atleti

Form: WDWLDL

Latest: Valencia 0-2 Atleti, 02/05, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "We are in an incredible position – the semi-final of the Champions League. We have to play in front of our people – it's in our hands."

Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal forward: "We know when we play at home, with our fans, it's going to be different, for sure. We just have to do our job, be at our best, and it's going to be a good game at home."

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "Rarely have we seen such enthusiasm [from the fans] as we had at the start [of the first leg]. They won't all be there for the second leg, but their hearts and souls will be."

Marcos Llorente, Atleti midfielder: "We need to step up our intensity and look to create more one-on-one situations in the final third – that's what keeps you in the game."

Antoine Griezmann, Atleti forward: "We played better in the second half. We also played with more intensity. That's the way to go, and that's what we'll do in the second leg – it'll be a great game."

League phase highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Reporter's view

To follow