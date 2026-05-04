Vitinha on his time in France, coach Luis Enrique, and the qualities of this Champions League-winning Paris side

The metronome at the heart of European champions Paris, midfielder Vitinha has once more been a key figure as Luis Enrique's side bid to defend their UEFA Champions League title, with a place in the final in Budapest within reach.

The 26-year-old spoke to UEFA about his inspiring footballing father, his 'fantastic' coach at Paris, and why this Paris side has the potential to go all the way again in the world's top club competition.

On being inspired by his footballing father, Vítor Manuel

He had a decent career, and not only with [hometown club] Aves, as he played for five other clubs of the Portuguese top-tier, too. He never forced me to play football. It was my own desire, and thankfully for me, it has worked out well. We also play in the same position. He was very smart in the way he was seeing the game.

He was reportedly faster than me, had more pace and better heading skills, too, but I have other attributes. Since I made my debut at Porto Academy, [I have been told] that we are similar players, [playing] with our heads up high. I take that as a compliment. I see myself when I look at him, and I think he feels the same.

Vitinha's footballing father Vítor Manuel (top) in action for Aves in 2006 AFP via Getty Images

On his four years at Paris

It would be such a mistake if I hadn't grown and improved in many aspects, and become a better person and player over the course of these four years. If you ask me to reflect on the Vitinha from 2022 compared to now, I feel that I've developed on both aspects and I'm happy about that.

I keep close to my heart the trophies I've won with the club, but even more important than that, is what I've become and what I'm still becoming, as it's a process. I feel very happy with everything I've become here, at Paris Saint-Germain. I hope I keep going this way, moving forward.

Watch sublime Vitinha finish in Paris win

On Paris coach Luis Enrique

Beyond his technical and tactical quality as a coach, he's a fantastic person, and I feel comfortable around him. We don't talk about football only, and that's also a good thing. He's a very natural and normal person, who is very frank with you. In our jobs as managers and players, when you feel that the feedback is genuine and reflects what he thinks and feels about you, and what he wants from you, that's something really important.

When you have a coach who not only delivers results, but also convinces you to follow his playing philosophy, through the way he works on a daily basis, the way we train together day in and day out, it seems very unlikely that you won't like him.

Watch fine Vitinha finish for Paris against Newcastle

On his role as the 'Paris metronome'

It feels good. I wouldn't say that it's such a huge responsibility because I'm not alone. I [set the pace of the team], yes, but so do the goalkeeper, full-back, centre-back, other midfielders, forwards, and even the subs coming on during the game. I don't feel like, should I be missing, the team won't be able to play.

I try to give my best every time I'm on the pitch and to improve our game. I also try to pass on confidence, to make it something infectious.

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On the qualities of this Paris team

Everyone knows what they have to do on the pitch, as our roles have been well-defined. We have no doubt about what we have to do on an individual level when we step on the pitch.

The best compliment I could pay this team is that if any player is either feeling unwell or missing, the team keeps going. Any player coming into play is going to do the same, and sometimes even better. When I come out on the pitch, I believe and I feel that we're all aligned on the same vision. What defines a true team is when everyone thinks the same way and knows what they have to do.