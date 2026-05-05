Champions League semi-final reaction: Mikel Arteta, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Diego Simeone, Jan Oblak

Mikel Arteta, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Diego Simeone and Jan Oblak are among those to feature in our rolling round-up of all the reaction as the UEFA Champions League semi-finals draw to a conclusion this week.

Match winner Saka described the feeling as "so beautiful" after Arsenal reached their second-ever Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta on 'amazing night' for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "An incredible night. We've made history together. I could not be happier for everyone involved. The manner we were welcomed felt special and unique, I felt that in the stadium. We knew how much it meant to everyone. After 20 years and for the second time in our history, we're in the Champions League final."

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal goalscorer, speaking to Amazon Prime: "It's so beautiful, you can see what it means to us, what it means to the fans. We're all so happy. This was a high-pressure game. It meant a lot to both sides, we managed to manage it well and take ourselves to the final, so we're happy."

Declan Rice: "It's an incredible feeling"

Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder and Player of the Match, to Amazon Prime: "I don't think you can underestimate what we've done in this competition up to this point. We have every right to celebrate, it's such a big moment. The Champions League is the most prestigious tournament and it's a proud moment for the club and the boys."

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "If we got knocked out, it's because our opponents deserved to get through. They took their chances, including their big chance in the first half, and they deserved to get through. If you ask me how I feel, I feel calm and peaceful. The team gave absolutely everything."

David Raya's Arsenal semi-final joy

Jan Oblak, Atleti goalkeeper, to Amazon Prime: "The second half was good. Maybe we showed them a little bit too much respect in the first and were afraid to play. It was good after that but not enough to progress to the final. It's unlucky for us and we're upset but it's life. Arsenal were better and they're in the final."