Champions League semi-final reaction: Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Manuel Neuer, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice

Luis Enrique, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué, Vincent Kompany and Manuel Neuer are among those to feature in our rolling round-up of all the reaction as Paris Saint-Germain squeezed past Bayern München to join Arsenal in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

The holders will meet Arsenal in the Champions League final on Saturday 30 May, the Gunners having defeated Atleti on Tuesday.

Reaction: Luis Enrique on 'intense' battle with Bayern

Luis Enrique, Paris head coach: "The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We're so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row. It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press higher. We are very happy."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris winger, speaking to TNT Sports: "It was very important that we scored very [early]. I saw [Ousmane] Dembélé was alone and I just had to give him the ball. He produced a very good finish. We're proud of him and all of the team because we fought today and the team spirit was amazing."

Reaction: Kvaratskhelia 'proud' to reach Champions League final

Willian Pacho, Paris defender and Player of the Match, speaking to Canal+: "We're very happy to be playing in a final again. I'm pleased with the team's commitment, it was very important. Our mentality of defending as a group is what defines us."

Désiré Doué, Paris winger, to Canal+: "These are the kinds of matches we dreamed of playing since we were little. Now we're going to enjoy this as a team, though we're staying humble. We can't win all the time with extraordinary play. Today, we defended very well. It's going to be a very tough final against Arsenal."

João Neves, Paris midfielder, to Canal+: "We're celebrating in the locker room, we're very proud of our journey. It's time to celebrate, to be with the group and our families. Playing against Bayern is always difficult, they're a great team."

Kompany reaction as Bayern München bow out

Vincent Kompany, Bayern head coach, speaking to DAZN: "I don't have the ability to be disappointed for long. Of course, in the end we lost two very, very tight games against very good opponents. We needed to be more decisive. Congratulations to Paris. The Champions League is over for us this season, but there will be another chance, and that's a motivation for me."

Konrad Laimer, Bayern full-back, to DAZN: "It's tough. It always is when you go out in a game like this. Over two legs, at this level, it really comes down to very small details. I somehow always had the feeling that we could turn it around. In the end, we didn't win today, and of course that hurts in a game like this."

Manuel Neuer, Bayern goalkeeper, to DAZN: "Our goal unfortunately came a bit too late. We didn't have time to create another chance or maybe even get a set-piece situation. At that point it was too late. I think that key moment in the game was simply missing. The stadium was there, we were there as well, but in Paris' penalty area we just weren't clinical enough."

Mikel Arteta on 'amazing night' for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "An incredible night. We've made history together. I could not be happier for everyone involved. The manner we were welcomed felt special and unique, I felt that in the stadium. We knew how much it meant to everyone. After 20 years and for the second time in our history, we're in the Champions League final."

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal goalscorer, speaking to Amazon Prime: "It's so beautiful, you can see what it means to us, what it means to the fans. We're all so happy. This was a high-pressure game. It meant a lot to both sides, we managed to manage it well and take ourselves to the final, so we're happy."

Declan Rice: "It's an incredible feeling"

Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder and Player of the Match, to Amazon Prime: "I don't think you can underestimate what we've done in this competition up to this point. We have every right to celebrate, it's such a big moment. The Champions League is the most prestigious tournament and it's a proud moment for the club and the boys."

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "If we got knocked out, it's because our opponents deserved to get through. They took their chances, including their big chance in the first half, and they deserved to get through. If you ask me how I feel, I feel calm and peaceful. The team gave absolutely everything."

David Raya's Arsenal semi-final joy

Jan Oblak, Atleti goalkeeper, to Amazon Prime: "The second half was good. Maybe we showed them a little bit too much respect in the first and were afraid to play. It was good after that but not enough to progress to the final. It's unlucky for us and we're upset but it's life. Arsenal were better and they're in the final."