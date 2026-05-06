Bayern 1-1 Paris (agg: 5-6): Ousmane Dembélé takes holders into Champions League final again

Ousmane Dembélé added the finish to a swift Paris Saint-Germain move just three minutes in to clinch a spot in the Budapest final for the reigning champions after an engrossing encounter in Munich, despite Harry Kane's late leveller.

Key moments 3' Dembélé ﻿finishes rapid Paris break

33' Neuer expertly denies João Neves

44' Safonov parries fierce Musiala strike

57' Doué, Kvaratskhelia force Neuer saves

64' Neuer thwarts Doué once more

90+4' Kane gives Bayern late hope

Match in brief: Paris continue trophy defence

Luis Enrique's side, who claimed Champions League glory at the Fußball Arena München with an emphatic attacking display against Inter in last season's final, picked up where they left off here a year ago and extended their aggregate lead in this tie just over two minutes in. Ousmane Dembélé swept Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's precise pass high into the net after the Georgian winger had made a surging run down the flank.

Ousmane Dembélé curls in in the third minute Getty Images

The hosts looked to respond to that early setback, but those of a Bayern persuasion were grateful to Manuel Neuer's reflexes in tipping João Neves' downward header around the post when it appeared destined for the far corner.

The Bundesliga outfit had their most promising spell of the first half with the interval approaching. Jamal Musiala's crisp shot forced Matvei Safonov into action, the German international sending a powerful effort that flew past the upright moments later and Jonathan Tah nodding wide when well placed.

Just as in the thrilling opening leg, Paris began the second period strongly, Désiré Doué and Kvaratskhelia bringing the best out of Neuer in a matter of seconds.

Unsurprisingly, with the two most prolific attacks in the competition this season, there were further opportunities for both teams, the lively Doué thwarted by Neuer once more and Safonov performing heroics to frustrate Luis Díaz and Michael Olise.

Just as Bayern appeared to be heading for a rare blank in front of goal, Harry Kane lashed a drive past the Paris goalkeeper after a smart turn to raise home hopes of a dramatic comeback, but the visitors held out in the remaining minutes.

As it happened: Bayern 1-1 Paris

Line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano (Karl 85), Tah (Kim 68), Stanišić (Davies 68); Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala (Jackson 79), Luis Díaz; Kane

Paris: Safonov; Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (Mayulu 85); Fabián Ruiz (Lucas Beraldo 76), Vitinha, João Neves; Doué (Hernández 76), Dembélé (Barcola 65), Kvaratskhelia

UEFA via Getty Images

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Willian Pacho

"An outstanding defensive performance. He won all his duels, made important interceptions and was instrumental in an excellent Paris defensive performance."﻿

UEFA Technical Observer Group

James Thorogood, match reporter

A second leg that took on a very different complexion to the spectacle of the first fixture, but it was just as breathless and breathtaking with a ticket to Budapest on the line. Ousmane Dembélé's early goal played perfectly into the hands of reigning champions Paris, who underlined both quality and composure in keeping Bayern's formidable front line at bay until Harry Kane set up a tense finish deep into added time. The reward for Luis Enrique's men is a chance to become only the second team in the Champions League era to defend the continental crown on 30 May.

Reaction

Manuel Neuer, Bayern goalkeeper, talking to DAZN: ""Our goal unfortunately came a bit too late. We didn't have time to create another chance or maybe even get a set-piece situation. I think that key moment in the game was simply missing. The stadium was there, we were there as well, but in Paris' penalty area we just weren't clinical enough."

Key stats

Paris have become the first French club to appear in successive Champions League finals.

The 2024/25 winners are the only Ligue 1 team to reach three European Cup deciders.

Ousmane Dembélé's opener was the 44th Champions League goal of 2025/26 netted by Paris, just one shy of Barcelona's competition record set in 1999/2000.

Paris are the first defending champions to reach the Champions League final since Real Madrid in 2017/18.

Harry Kane's late strike extended the Bayern talisman's scoring streak in this competition to seven successive appearances.

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