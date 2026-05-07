Champions League Team of the Week: Semi-final second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insights Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

David Raya, Arsenal

Kept his ninth clean sheet of Arsenal's Champions League campaign, with the help of a smart low save from Antoine Griezmann in the second half.

Marc Pubill, Atleti

Showcased Atleti's determined defending with two tackles on the edge of the box and six clearances as well as making two key passes.

William Saliba, Arsenal

Arsenal's French centre-back made more clearances (eight) than any other player this week and dominated his duels to help his team stand firm against Atleti's attack.

Willian Pacho, Paris

Against Bayern's drifting forwards, he showed impressive discipline in picking the right moments to hold his position or step in and was decisive with his tackling and interceptions.

Désiré Doué, Paris

Displayed Paris' danger on the counterattack with his bursts of speed and individual skill in one v one situations on top of four goal attempts.

Declan Rice, Arsenal

Won five of seven duels and stood out for his positional awareness and decision-making – seen when making a crucial first-half block from Giuliano Simeone.

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern

Kept Bayern ticking over with his passing, completing more passes (71) than any other player this week, including the most line-breaking passes inside the attacking third (three).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris

Ranked first for successful take-ons (seven) this week and his composed decision-making meant he brilliantly teed up Ousmane Dembélé to score – his sixth assist en route to the final.

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Arsenal's homegrown winger showed impressive awareness and anticipation by getting into the right position to convert the rebound for the goal that took the Gunners to their first final since 2006.

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris

Provided another clinical finish for Paris' crucial early strike in Munich – his fifth goal in their last three Champions League games and eighth overall in this campaign.

Luis Díaz, Bayern

The Colombian winger was a constant threat with his ball-carrying ability, ranking first this week for carries of 10+metres (seven), and also supplied three key passes.