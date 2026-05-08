Priceless Moments of the Week: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembélé star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the semi-final second legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Saka still at heart of Arteta's Arsenal

"It's a beautiful story, and I hope it ends well in Budapest," replied Bukayo Saka when reminded he was part of Mikel Arteta's first ever Arsenal starting 11.

Now, over six years later, Saka has helped the Gunners reach the Champions League final. The winger tucked in the winning goal against Atleti to send the Gunners through 2-1 on aggregate in London. Reflecting on the close-range finish, Saka said: "In those situations I just try and stay alive. Sometimes it bounces for you, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to be there, and I was there."

Saka's journey under Mikel Arteta stretches back to the very beginning. The England international is the only current Arsenal player who featured in the Spanish manager's first line-up – a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth in the Premier League in 2019, when the then 18-year-old started at left-back wearing the No77 shirt.

In his 348th match as Arsenal boss, Arteta guided the club to only their second Champions League final. The pair already lifted the FA Cup together in 2020, and now they are one step away from Europe's biggest prize.

Goal of the Day: Watch Bukayo Saka's Arsenal winner

Kane records stack up

Only Erling Haaland (57 goals in 58 games) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (55 in 70) have scored more goals in their first 70 Champions League appearances than Harry Kane.

The England captain struck his 54th goal in stoppage time against Paris in Munich, powering home from close range to briefly give Bayern München hope before their 6-5 aggregate elimination.

Even in defeat, Kane's campaign has been filled with milestones. His 14 goals set a new record for the most by an English player in a single Champions League season and also marked a personal best in the competition. Having also notched at the Parc des Princes, Kane became the first Englishman to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final.

The forward now sits fifth on the all-time UEFA club competition goalscoring list with 78 goals, registered across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League for Bayern and Tottenham.

Dembélé central to Paris charge

It took less than three minutes for Ousmane Dembélé to edge Paris another step towards Budapest and a place in the Champions League showpiece.

His early effort doubled Les Parisiens' advantage in the tie following the 5-4 first-leg epic in the French capital. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia burst clear and drove towards goal before pulling the ball back to Dembélé, left unmarked inside the area. The central striker met it first time, his side-footed finish flashing beyond Manuel Neuer as Paris sealed a 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern München.

Netting once again, Dembélé underlined his importance to Luis Enrique's team. He has now scored seven in this season's competition, including two in the first leg against Bayern, another double against Liverpool in the quarter-final second leg, and goals in league phase wins over Leverkusen and Chelsea.