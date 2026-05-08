When does the Champions League final start where you are? What time is kick-off?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest between Paris and Arsenal will kick off at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 30 May.

According to article 25.06 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, all UEFA Champions League games from the quarter-finals onwards kick off at 21:00 CEST unless exceptions are made by the UEFA administration.

In August, UEFA announced an important update to the match schedule of its flagship competition: starting with the 2026 final in Budapest, the kick-off time of the Champions League final will move forward from 21:00CEST to 18:00CEST.

2026 final: Event guide