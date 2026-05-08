When does the Champions League final start where you are? What time is kick-off?
Friday, May 8, 2026
Article summary
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final takes place on Saturday 30 May 2026.
Article body
The 2026 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest between Paris and Arsenal will kick off at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 30 May.
According to article 25.06 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, all UEFA Champions League games from the quarter-finals onwards kick off at 21:00 CEST unless exceptions are made by the UEFA administration.
In August, UEFA announced an important update to the match schedule of its flagship competition: starting with the 2026 final in Budapest, the kick-off time of the Champions League final will move forward from 21:00CEST to 18:00CEST.