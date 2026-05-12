Official Budapest UEFA Champions League final jersey revealed

With the 2026 UEFA Champions League final set to light up Budapest on 30 May, a special-edition official licensed jersey has been unveiled to mark the occasion – available both physically and virtually.

Official UCL Online Store

The Budapest '26 Champions League final jersey celebrates the host city's identity with a bold design rooted in Hungarian heritage and the iconic Champions League branding.

Available from 12 May, this limited-edition jersey is sold exclusively via the Champions League online store and at official on-site retail stands in Budapest during the lead-up to the final. For fans around the world, the jersey can also be worn virtually in EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Ultimate Team™, where it will be featured as part of a limited-time in-game campaign running from 23 to 30 May.

Alongside the kit, players will unlock a customisable in-game vanity items package, allowing them to represent the spirit of the ultimate stage of European club football through their Ultimate Team squad.

The jersey's base pattern is inspired by the abstractions of Budapest's architecture and the textural paint sprays that reflect Budapest's vibrant nightlife.

Adorning the chest are two powerful symbols: a stylised illustration of the Puskás Aréna on the right and the iconic Champions League starball placed over the heart on the left – a nod to the passion that fuels the tournament.

At the centre, the striking Budapest 2026 final host city logo anchors the jersey, commemorating the ultimate stage of this season's European pinnacle of club football. The official sleeve patches and the No26 on the back finish off the piece.

Whether worn by fans in the stands, on the streets or virtually in-game, the Budapest '26 jersey is more than just a shirt – it's a tribute to a city steeped in football tradition and the pinnacle moment of this season's European club football.