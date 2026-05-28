All eyes on Budapest: The broadcast operation bringing the UEFA Champions League final to life 

From helicopters flying above the Hungarian capital to super slow-motion cameras positioned throughout the stadium, the broadcast setup for Saturday's final has been designed to capture every angle, emotion and defining moment of the most-anticipated night in European club football.

Capturing every detail

At the heart of the production for the UEFA Champions League final is a 42-camera host broadcast plan, delivering complete coverage of the match.

The setup includes an aerial camera system, a helicopter, two drones, eight super slow‑motion cameras and three hi‑speed cameras, as well as remote-controlled jib-mounted hotheads and pole cams positioned around the stadium.

The operation is the result of months of planning, led by UEFA‑appointed host broadcaster RTL Hungary.

RTL Hungary, alongside UEFA and the local organising structure, has spent the past 10 months preparing for the final and will spend 12 days on site at the Puskás Aréna ahead of the match, overseeing one of the most complex broadcast setups in world sport.

Working alongside technical supplier One Broadcast, in collaboration with Mediapro, a team of over 170 production and technical staff is delivering the host broadcast operation.

As the pace and intensity build on Saturday, responsibility for capturing every decisive moment rests with TV match director Juan Figueroa, who will deliver his fifth UEFA Champions League final in the role.

Tasked with orchestrating the live production, Figueroa ensures that, wherever they are watching, fans won’t miss a single moment of the action.

A 42-camera host broadcast plan will deliver complete coverage of the UEFA Champions League final UEFA via Getty Images

Taking the final global

UEFA has also delivered a significant broadcast infrastructure to support rights‑holding broadcasters on site in Budapest.

A total of 83 broadcast and radio partners are present, representing over 1,450 on-site staff bringing the final to audiences around the world.

To facilitate this, UEFA has allocated 146 TV, radio and social media commentary positions. Broadcasters also have access to a range of presentation spaces across the stadium, including three pitch‑view studios, 12 tribune platforms, 26 pitchside positions, 10 reverse‑pitchside positions and 10 flash interview positions.

To support this, more than 12,000 square metres of broadcast compound space has been allocated, alongside 149 kilometres of UEFA fibre optic cabling installed throughout the venue.

It makes for one huge operation, all geared towards ensuring that fans the world over can enjoy one of the biggest nights in the sporting calendar.