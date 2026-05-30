Fans flock to UEFA Champions Festival and Legends Tournament

Supporters have been streaming into the UEFA Champions Festival in Budapest ahead of the Champions League final between Paris and Arsenal at the Puskás Aréna, while Friday's Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament was won by the Rakitić Royals.

Full Champions Festival details

Hosted in Heroes' Square, the festival got under way on a beautiful sunny Thursday morning in the Hungarian capital.

The UEFA Champions League trophy on display at the UEFA Champions Festival UEFA via Getty Images

Former Brazilian full-back Cafu, a Champions League winner with Milan in 2006/07, delivered the trophy to the site at Heroes' Square to get the party started. More than 25,000 people had already visited by Thursday evening, with 65,000 attending as the festival got into full flow on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament drew a sell-out crowd at the Papp László Arena on Friday, with fans eager to see the full star-studded line-ups (see HERE and below). The local Juhász Jewels side ran them close, but the tournament was won by Rakitić Royals, with their captain Ivan Rakitić named Player of the Match in the final.

UEFA Champions Festival Day 1 wrap

Full Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament line-up

FC Figo

30 Salvatore Sirigu

3 Ashley Cole

6 Xavi Hernández

6 Gaizka Mendieta

7 Luís Figo (captain)

10 Ricardinho

19 Esteban Cambiasso

19 Gilberto Silva

23 Marco Materazzi

Rakitić Royals

12 Júlio César

2 Iván Córdoba

4 Ivan Rakitić (captain)

5 William Gallas

7 Robert Pirès

14 Theo Walcott

19 Santi Cazorla

20 Johan Djourou

21 David Silva

27 Mikaël Silvestre

Ivan Rakitić with the Player of the Match award following the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament UEFA via Getty Images

Cafu's Commanders

1 David James

2 Cafu (captain)

3 Roberto Carlos

3 Juan Pablo Sorín

6 Claude Makélélé

12 Falcão

12 John Obi Mikel

22 Éric Abidal

42 Yaya Touré

Juhász Jewels

1 Ádám Bogdán

5 Zoltán Szélesi

7 Péter Czvitkovics

9 Róbert Feczesin

10 Zoltán Gera

14 Sándor Torghelle

16 Leandro

17 Nemanja Nikolić

23 Roland Juhász (captain)