Fans flock to UEFA Champions Festival and Legends Tournament
Saturday, May 30, 2026
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The UEFA Champions Festival and Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament have been drawing big crowds ahead of the Champions League final.
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Supporters have been streaming into the UEFA Champions Festival in Budapest ahead of the Champions League final between Paris and Arsenal at the Puskás Aréna, while Friday's Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament was won by the Rakitić Royals.
Hosted in Heroes' Square, the festival got under way on a beautiful sunny Thursday morning in the Hungarian capital.
Former Brazilian full-back Cafu, a Champions League winner with Milan in 2006/07, delivered the trophy to the site at Heroes' Square to get the party started. More than 25,000 people had already visited by Thursday evening, with 65,000 attending as the festival got into full flow on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament drew a sell-out crowd at the Papp László Arena on Friday, with fans eager to see the full star-studded line-ups (see HERE and below). The local Juhász Jewels side ran them close, but the tournament was won by Rakitić Royals, with their captain Ivan Rakitić named Player of the Match in the final.
Full Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament line-up
FC Figo
30 Salvatore Sirigu
3 Ashley Cole
6 Xavi Hernández
6 Gaizka Mendieta
7 Luís Figo (captain)
10 Ricardinho
19 Esteban Cambiasso
19 Gilberto Silva
23 Marco Materazzi
Rakitić Royals
12 Júlio César
2 Iván Córdoba
4 Ivan Rakitić (captain)
5 William Gallas
7 Robert Pirès
14 Theo Walcott
19 Santi Cazorla
20 Johan Djourou
21 David Silva
27 Mikaël Silvestre
Cafu's Commanders
1 David James
2 Cafu (captain)
3 Roberto Carlos
3 Juan Pablo Sorín
6 Claude Makélélé
12 Falcão
12 John Obi Mikel
22 Éric Abidal
42 Yaya Touré
Juhász Jewels
1 Ádám Bogdán
5 Zoltán Szélesi
7 Péter Czvitkovics
9 Róbert Feczesin
10 Zoltán Gera
14 Sándor Torghelle
16 Leandro
17 Nemanja Nikolić
23 Roland Juhász (captain)