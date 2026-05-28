Fans flock to UEFA Champions Festival as Legends Tournament line-up announced

Supporters have begun to stream into the UEFA Champions Festival in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Paris and Arsenal at Puskás Aréna.

Full Champions Festival details

Hosted in Heroes' Square, the festival got under way on a beautiful sunny Thursday morning in the Hungarian capital.

Two Arsenal fans enjoy soaking up the atmosphere UEFA via Getty Images

Former Brazilian full-back Cafu, a Champions League winner with Milan in 2007, delivered the trophy to the site at Heroes’ Square to get the party started, and more than 25,000 people had already visited by Thursday evening as the festival got into full flow.

Meanwhile, the line-ups for the four teams involved in the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament have been announced as the UEFA Champions Festival opened its doors on Thursday.

The Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament takes place on Friday between 15:00-18:00 CEST at Papp László Arena, and you can see the full star-studded line-ups HERE and below.

Brazilian legend Cafu delivers the Champions League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

There is plenty else on offer to entertain fans, too, with English DJ and chart-topper SIGALA headlining the Friday Night Show on the main stage in front of the Szepmuveszeti Muzeum at 21:00 CEST.

Full Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament line-up

FC Figo

30 Salvatore Sirigu

3 Ashley Cole

6 Xavi Hernández

6 Gaizka Mendieta

7 Luís Figo (captain)

10 Ricardinho

19 Esteban Cambiasso

19 Gilberto Silva

23 Marco Materazzi

Rakitić Royals

12 Júlio César

4 Ivan Rakitić (captain)

5 William Gallas

7 Robert Pirès

14 Theo Walcott

19 Santi Cazorla

20 Johan Djourou

21 David Silva

23 Sol Campbell

27 Mikaël Silvestre

The Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament winners trophy and medals UEFA via Getty Images

Cafu's Commanders

1 David James

2 Cafu (captain)

3 Roberto Carlos

3 Juan Pablo Sorín

6 Claude Makélélé

12 Falcão

12 John Obi Mikel

22 Éric Abidal

42 Yaya Touré

Juhász Jewels

1 Ádám Bogdán

5 Zoltán Szélesi

7 Péter Czvitkovics

9 Róbert Feczesin

10 Zoltán Gera

14 Sándor Torghelle

16 Leandro

17 Nemanja Nikolić

23 Roland Juhász (captain)