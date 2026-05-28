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Fans flock to UEFA Champions Festival as Legends Tournament line-up announced

Thursday, May 28, 2026

The UEFA Champions Festival officially opened on Thursday in Budapest as excitement grows ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.

More than 20,000 people have already visited the UEFA Champions Festival in Budapest
More than 20,000 people have already visited the UEFA Champions Festival in Budapest UEFA via Getty Images

Supporters have begun to stream into the UEFA Champions Festival in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Paris and Arsenal at Puskás Aréna.

Full Champions Festival details

Hosted in Heroes' Square, the festival got under way on a beautiful sunny Thursday morning in the Hungarian capital.

Two Arsenal fans enjoy soaking up the atmosphere
Two Arsenal fans enjoy soaking up the atmosphereUEFA via Getty Images

Former Brazilian full-back Cafu, a Champions League winner with Milan in 2007, delivered the trophy to the site at Heroes’ Square to get the party started, and more than 25,000 people had already visited by Thursday evening as the festival got into full flow.

Meanwhile, the line-ups for the four teams involved in the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament have been announced as the UEFA Champions Festival opened its doors on Thursday.

The Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament takes place on Friday between 15:00-18:00 CEST at Papp László Arena, and you can see the full star-studded line-ups HERE and below.

Brazilian legend Cafu delivers the Champions League trophy
Brazilian legend Cafu delivers the Champions League trophyUEFA via Getty Images

There is plenty else on offer to entertain fans, too, with English DJ and chart-topper SIGALA headlining the Friday Night Show on the main stage in front of the Szepmuveszeti Muzeum at 21:00 CEST.

Full Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament line-up

FC Figo

30 Salvatore Sirigu
3 Ashley Cole
6 Xavi Hernández
6 Gaizka Mendieta
7 Luís Figo (captain)
10 Ricardinho
19 Esteban Cambiasso
19 Gilberto Silva
23 Marco Materazzi

Rakitić Royals

12 Júlio César
4 Ivan Rakitić (captain)
5 William Gallas
7 Robert Pirès
14 Theo Walcott
19 Santi Cazorla
20 Johan Djourou
21 David Silva
23 Sol Campbell
27 Mikaël Silvestre

The Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament winners trophy and medals
The Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament winners trophy and medals UEFA via Getty Images

Cafu's Commanders

1 David James
2 Cafu (captain)
3 Roberto Carlos
3 Juan Pablo Sorín
6 Claude Makélélé
12 Falcão
12 John Obi Mikel
22 Éric Abidal
42 Yaya Touré

Juhász Jewels

1 Ádám Bogdán
5 Zoltán Szélesi
7 Péter Czvitkovics
9 Róbert Feczesin
10 Zoltán Gera
14 Sándor Torghelle
16 Leandro
17 Nemanja Nikolić
23 Roland Juhász (captain)

Excitement is growing ahead of the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament
Excitement is growing ahead of the Ultimate Champions Legends TournamentUEFA via Getty Images
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