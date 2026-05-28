Fans flock to UEFA Champions Festival as Legends Tournament line-up announced
Thursday, May 28, 2026
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The UEFA Champions Festival officially opened on Thursday in Budapest as excitement grows ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.
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Supporters have begun to stream into the UEFA Champions Festival in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Paris and Arsenal at Puskás Aréna.
Hosted in Heroes' Square, the festival got under way on a beautiful sunny Thursday morning in the Hungarian capital.
Former Brazilian full-back Cafu, a Champions League winner with Milan in 2007, delivered the trophy to the site at Heroes’ Square to get the party started, and more than 25,000 people had already visited by Thursday evening as the festival got into full flow.
Meanwhile, the line-ups for the four teams involved in the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament have been announced as the UEFA Champions Festival opened its doors on Thursday.
The Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament takes place on Friday between 15:00-18:00 CEST at Papp László Arena, and you can see the full star-studded line-ups HERE and below.
There is plenty else on offer to entertain fans, too, with English DJ and chart-topper SIGALA headlining the Friday Night Show on the main stage in front of the Szepmuveszeti Muzeum at 21:00 CEST.
Full Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament line-up
FC Figo
30 Salvatore Sirigu
3 Ashley Cole
6 Xavi Hernández
6 Gaizka Mendieta
7 Luís Figo (captain)
10 Ricardinho
19 Esteban Cambiasso
19 Gilberto Silva
23 Marco Materazzi
Rakitić Royals
12 Júlio César
4 Ivan Rakitić (captain)
5 William Gallas
7 Robert Pirès
14 Theo Walcott
19 Santi Cazorla
20 Johan Djourou
21 David Silva
23 Sol Campbell
27 Mikaël Silvestre
Cafu's Commanders
1 David James
2 Cafu (captain)
3 Roberto Carlos
3 Juan Pablo Sorín
6 Claude Makélélé
12 Falcão
12 John Obi Mikel
22 Éric Abidal
42 Yaya Touré
Juhász Jewels
1 Ádám Bogdán
5 Zoltán Szélesi
7 Péter Czvitkovics
9 Róbert Feczesin
10 Zoltán Gera
14 Sándor Torghelle
16 Leandro
17 Nemanja Nikolić
23 Roland Juhász (captain)