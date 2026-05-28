eChampions League 2026: Finals review

The eight remaining players in this season’s eChampions League arrived in Budapest to determine who would be crowned champion of Europe.

Quarter-finals

Samugamer 9-3 MarwanMC9

Samugamer was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of last season’s eChampions League, so the young Italian was hoping to avoid the same disappointment this time around. With eLigue 1 champion Marwan standing in his way, Samu fell behind early, but recovered to lead 3-2 at half-time.

In the second half he pressed home his advantage and built up a big lead before scoring his ninth goal with a few moments to go. Marwan conceded the match before the final whistle had blown, with a full-time score of 9-3 to Samu.

Nicolas99fc 5-6 Vejrgang

Two of the best FC Pro players on the planet went head-to-head in a match many would have classed as fit for a final. Vejrgang struck first in the 10th minute before Nicolas levelled in the 26th. At half-time, it was Nicolas who led 4-3 and looking to extend his lead after the break.

But instead Vejrgang fought back to make it 4-4 before taking the lead in the 66th minute. This time, though, Nicolas equalised in the 74th minute, setting up a blockbuster end. As the two battled it out, it was Vejrgang who found the breakthrough and scored the decisive goal to win 6-5.

Nassada 4-6 Alihanlion

In a rematch of the Virtual Bundesliga final, Nassada and Alihanlion faced off in the last eight. In their previous meeting Nassada won, becoming the new German champion. But this time around things were much different.

Alihan was leading 5-1 by the 37th minute and in cruise control. Although Nassada scored twice to make it 5-3 at the break, Alihan netted first after half-time to make it 6-3 and held firm for a long time before Nassada scored his fourth and final goal in the 85th minute. At full-time Alihan looked calm as Nassada was frustrated with his elimination.

HHezerS 5-3 DFernandes

With one more semi-final place on the line, HHezerS and DFernandes played out a tense encounter. It was HHezerS who gained an early advantage, going 2-0 up within 15 minutes. But DFernandes rallied and got back to 2-2 by the 34th minute.

Only moments later, HHezerS retook the lead as the first half ended. Another DFernandes equaliser in the second period kept the tension high, until his Italian opponent took the lead again for the final time, and then scored a fifth goal to put the match out of sight, leaving HHezerS to progress to the semis with a 5-3 win.

Germany legend Bastian Schweinsteiger (right) was involved in the tournament

Semi-finals

Samugamer 5-6 Vejrgang

These two players met at last season’s eChampions League quarter-finals, where Vejrgang handily beat Samu 4-1. This time Samu took an early 2-0 lead, leaving Vejrgang with a real challenge to remain in the competition. But the world no.1 soon found his form and led 3-2 at the break.

Samu regained the lead in the second half, making it 4-3 in the 53rd minute. But yet again Vejrgang battled back to level the match before Samu scored another go-ahead goal. With tensions building, Vejrgang tied the match at 5-5 in the 80th minute. With just three minutes remaining, a clinical through ball from Vejrgang gave him a perfect opportunity to win the game, which he did by finding the back of the net and sealing his progress to the eChampions League final.

Alihanlion 1-6 HHezerS

Following on from their own strong performances in the quarter-finals, Alihanlion and HHezerS were both on a high before their match-up in the semis. Alihanlion scored first, taking the lead in the third minute. But this was when HHezerS began his march towards the final, equalising in the 10th minute and then taking the lead in the 26th.

By half-time, the scoreline read 3-1 to HHezerS. The Hellas Verona player didn’t let up after the break, extending his advantage in the 76th, 81st and 85th minute, securing a 6-1 victory and a place in the final.

Supporters were left gripped by the action in Budapest

Grand final

Vejrgang 3-2 HHezerS

This eChampions League final had a unique story going into it. Both players had previously lost in their only other appearance in a showpiece to the same player, with HHezerS beaten by Emre Yilmaz in 2023 and Vejrgang also suffering defeat at his hands last year. Someone, then, would be on the losing side for a second time while the other would get redemption in the final.

The match was nervy in the opening minutes, with both players pushing for the opening goal. It was Vejrgang who found the breakthrough, finishing a nice chance with Johan Cruyff. He then doubled his lead with a brilliant Roberto Baggio free kick.

It wasn’t until the second half until HHezerS started to mount a comeback. He halved the lead in the 54th minute and then went on to even up the score in the 71st minute. But just minutes later, Vejrgang snatched back the lead and endeavoured to hold on.

HHezerS piled on the pressure, but was unable to find a way to score and Vejrgang held on to become the eChampions League champion for 2026 with a 3-2 victory. In his post-match interview alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger, Vejrgang admitted that he hadn’t played at his top level, but was happy that he won when needed.

Vejrgang became the 7th FC Pro player to win the eChampions League, following in the footsteps of players like Emre Yilmaz, Jonny and nicolas99fc.