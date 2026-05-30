Kai Havertz becomes ninth player to score in multiple Champions League finals

Kai Havertz's opening goal for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain made him the ninth player to score in two or more separate UEFA Champions League finals.

Havertz, who blasted the Gunners into the lead in Budapest after just six minutes, also scored the only goal for Chelsea in their final victory over Manchester City in 2021. That makes him one of only three players to have found the net for two different clubs in a Champions League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have scored in three finals, having struck for Manchester United in 2008 and then Real Madrid in both 2014 and 2017.

Players who have scored in multiple Champions League finals

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United 2007/08, Real Madrid 2013/14, 2016/17)

2 Raúl González (Real Madrid 1999/2000, 2001/02)

2 Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona 2005/06, 2008/09)

2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona 2008/09, 2010/11)

2 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid 2013/14, 2015/16)

2 Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München 2012/13, Juventus 2016/17)

2 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid 2013/14, 2017/18)

2 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid 2021/22, 2023/24)

2 Kai Havertz (Chelsea 2020/21, Arsenal 2025/26)