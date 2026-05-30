Champions League final reaction: Désiré Doué, Gonçalo Ramos, Declan Rice

Désiré Doué, Gonçalo Ramos, Declan Rice and Luis Enrique are among those to feature in our rolling round-up of all the reaction after Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal to win the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

Désiré Doué, Paris forward: "We are so, so proud tonight. So happy, so grateful, because it was a tough game against a very good team. We have to congratulate them because they had a really good season. But now we just have to enjoy as a team, as a family, because we deserve it. We're going to enjoy it first and after, we're going to work and work again because we want more. We are really hungry. We are a young team, and we are really ambitious. Next season we have to go again."

Gonçalo Ramos, Paris forward: "It was very difficult. We have a lot of personality and we showed we are ready for everything. I am a striker and I'm always ready to take a penalty, even if it's the first one [in the shoot-out]. I wanted to be there in the big moments."

Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder: "It's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties. We tried to take a lot of perspective from how far we've come as a group – it's been an incredible season and this was our 63rd game tonight. We've given it absolutely everything up to this point and it's a lottery – you either win on penalties or you lose on penalties. Some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties."

Arsenal's Declan Rice reflects on finishing runners-up at the end of an 'incredible season' PA Images via Getty Images

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The match started in the best way for them. After that, they know how to defend. It was very tough. We are used to attacking in that way with a lot of players behind the ball, but against them, they are strong physically, very tough. We deserve [it]. Maybe today both teams deserved to win, but the way we played the whole season, we deserve to win the Champions League. We are very happy and trying to be there next year – why not?"

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "It's very tough when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final, and at the end you lose the trophy on a penalty kick. It's difficult. I'm so proud of them. It's just a privilege to manage this group of players, this team, the way they carry this badge and how much they put into it."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris forward: "It's amazing really. The emotions I cannot describe. I am really proud I'm part of this team. We had a difficult season but we were capable. Today we are back-to-back champions. In the penalties, you need luck but you also have to work on them and we did it. We deserved to win I think because we had many chances to score."