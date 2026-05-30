Champions League final reaction: Vitinha, Désiré Doué, Gonçalo Ramos, Declan Rice

Vitinha, Désiré Doué, Gonçalo Ramos, Declan Rice and Luis Enrique are among those to feature in our rolling round-up of all the reaction after Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal to win the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

Vitinha, Paris midfielder and Player of the Match: "This was probably the most important game of the season and everyone was ready to go. Finishing the season like this, it's the ultimate dream – back-to-back. I'm so proud, everyone is proud; Paris is proud, our families are proud. Today, we can say we are the best in Europe. We take pleasure in playing with this group. We're all humble, and that makes you want to give more."

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris forward: "It's exceptional, it's a great night. We worked hard this season to achieve the back-to-back [titles]. It's been difficult, the whole season has been difficult and we've had to manage a lot of things but, in the end, we're still Champions League winners and we're all happy."

João Neves, Paris midfielder: "I'm very happy for the group, for everything we've done this season. It was even more difficult because we had to defend our title. There was a lot of fatigue but when you play in the final, you have to forget everything and give it your all."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris forward: "It's amazing really. The emotions I cannot describe. I am really proud I'm part of this team. We had a difficult season but we were capable. Today we are back-to-back champions. In the penalties, you need luck but you also have to work on them and we did it. We deserved to win because we had many chances to score."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spoke about his pride in the team after Paris were crowned champions UEFA via Getty Images

Désiré Doué, Paris forward: "We are so, so proud tonight. So happy, so grateful, because it was a tough game against a very good team. We have to congratulate them because they had a really good season. But now we just have to enjoy as a team, as a family, because we deserve it. We're going to enjoy it first and after, we're going to work and work again because we want more. We are really hungry. We are a young team, and we are really ambitious. Next season we have to go again."

Gonçalo Ramos, Paris forward: "It was very difficult. We have a lot of personality and we showed we are ready for everything. I am a striker and I'm always ready to take a penalty, even if it's the first one [in the shoot-out]. I wanted to be there in the big moments."

Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal captain: "We need to take our time in order to get over this loss. The season's been amazing in a lot of different ways, we just couldn't quite do the double, but we have to be proud of our performance. We've done some incredible things and we had a great run in the Champions League as well. We just have to use the feeling that we have now and also the positive feelings we have from this season to reflect on all of it and make sure we come back even stronger next season."

Declan Rice, Arsenal midfielder: "It's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties. We tried to take a lot of perspective from how far we've come as a group – it's been an incredible season and this was our 63rd game tonight. We've given it absolutely everything up to this point and it's a lottery – you either win on penalties or you lose on penalties. Some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties."

Arsenal's Declan Rice reflects on finishing runners-up at the end of an 'incredible season' PA Images via Getty Images

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The match started in the best way for them. After that, they know how to defend. It was very tough. We are used to attacking in that way with a lot of players behind the ball, but against them, they are strong physically, very tough. We deserve [it]. Maybe today both teams deserved to win, but the way we played the whole season, we deserve to win the Champions League. We are very happy and trying to be there next year – why not?"

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "It's very tough when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final, and at the end you lose the trophy on a penalty kick. It's difficult. I'm so proud of them. It's just a privilege to manage this group of players, this team, the way they carry this badge and how much they put into it."