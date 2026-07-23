Mohamed Salah in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

After Mohamed Salah became the first African player to reach a half-century of UEFA Champions League goals by scoring for Liverpool against Galatasaray in the 2025/26 season, we take an in-depth look at the Egyptian forward's stats in the competition.

Stats do not include qualifying

How many Champions League goals has Mohamed Salah scored?

Salah is joint-eleventh in the all-time Champions League scorers ranking with 50 goals, tied with Thierry Henry. He netted twice for Basel and once for Roma before recording all his remaining 47 goals with Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah in the Champions League Overall

Games: 98

Goals: 50 By club

Basel: 6 games, 2 goals

Chelsea: 2 games, 0 goals

Roma: 7 games, 1 goal

Liverpool: 83 games, 47 goals

Salah made his Champions League proper debut for Basel against Chelsea in the 2013/14 season, scoring an equaliser in a 2-1 group-stage victory at Stamford Bridge.

Since then he has gone on to achieve a number of notable feats in the tournament, including becoming Liverpool's all-time European top scorer and recording the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick.

How Mohamed Salah's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 44

Right foot: 6 Home: 26

Away: 23

Neutral venue: 1 Salah has converted six Champions League penalties, including one in the 2018/19 final, but has never scored a header in the competition.

Who has Mohamed Salah scored against in the Champions League?

Salah has only scored one hat-trick in the Champions League, but it is one of the most memorable in the competition's history in that it was the fastest ever. It came in a 7-1 victory over Rangers in the 2022/23 group stage, with Salah coming off the bench to net three in six minutes 12 seconds between the 75th and 81st minutes.

Salah's favourite opponents are Porto, who he has scored five times against across six separate meetings.

Opponents Games Goals Ajax 4 2 Atalanta 2 1 Atleti 5 3 Barcelona 2 0 BATE Borisov 2 0 Bayern München 2 0 Benfica 2 0 Bologna 1 1 Chelsea 2 2 Crvena Zvezda 2 2 FCSB 2 0 Frankfurt 1 0 Galatasaray 3 1 Genk 2 1 Girona 1 1 Inter 2 1 Leipzig 3 2 Leverkusen 3 1 Lille 1 1 Manchester City 2 2 Maribor 2 3 Midtjylland 2 2 Milan 3 2 Marseille 1 0 Napoli 6 2 Rangers 2 4 Real Madrid 10 2 Roma 2 2 Paris 5 0 Porto 6 5 PSV 1 0 Qarabağ 1 1 Salzburg 2 3 Schalke 2 0 Sevilla 2 1 Spartak Moskva 2 1 Sporting CP 2 0 Tottenham 1 1 Villarreal 2 0

What Champions League records does Mohamed Salah hold?