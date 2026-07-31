Debut teams move closer to league phase as men's second qualifying round concludes 

The third qualifying round line-up is now complete following another week of drama across our men's club competitions, with the battle for a league phase place entering a decisive stage.

UEFA Champions League: Historic night for Kauno Žalgiris

Lithuanian champions Kauno Žalgiris are guaranteed a first UEFA competition league phase place after Leon Kreković's 85th-minute winner secured a 1-0 aggregate victory over Faroese side KÍ Klaksvík.

Swedish champions Mjällby continued their European debut by drawing 0-0 with Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps to seal a 3-0 aggregate victory, while Azerbaijan's first-time domestic winners Sabah progressed with the same aggregate score after a 2-0 triumph over Finland's KuPS.

Croatia’s GNK Dinamo produced a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down after 22 minutes against Swiss side Thun, eventually prevailing 4-3 on aggregate after extra time, while Aarhus overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit against Poland's Lech Poznań, with goalkeeper Mads Christiansen saving two penalties to send the Danish side through in their first European Cup campaign since 1987/88.

Also progressing on penalties against Cypriot side Omonia were Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty, who made their league phase debut last season, and Slovenia's Celje, who overcame Egnatia of Albania after a thrilling 5-5 aggregate scoreline.

Sabah defeated KuPS 3-0 on aggregate to progress to the third qualifying round Sabah FK

UEFA Europa League: Pavlidis inspires Benfica comeback

After losing the first leg 2-1 at Switzerland’s St. Gallen, Benfica responded in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 victory in Lisbon. Vangelis Pavlidis starred with four goals – the Greek striker's best single-match return in a UEFA club competition.

Türkiye's Beşiktaş also progressed in style, taking advantage of a 53rd-minute red card to defeat Denmark's Midtjylland 2-0, winning 3-0 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, CSKA Sofia and Pafos of Cyprus both needed extra time to progress against Azerbaijan's Qarabağ and Croatia's Hajduk Split respectively, with the Bulgarian side eventually overcoming their opponents in a penalty shoot-out.

Vangelis Pavlidis scored four goals for Benfica against St. Gallen Getty Images

UEFA Conference League: Riga fight back in style

Riga moved a step closer to a first-ever league phase appearance after a stunning comeback against North Macedonia's Vardar. Having edged the first leg 3-2, the Latvian side were 2-0 down after 66 minutes before forcing extra time and completing a remarkable turnaround with four more goals to seal an 8-4 aggregate victory.

Runavík also completed a dramatic comeback against Slovenia's Koper, with Michał Przybylski making it 3-3 on aggregate and forcing penalties with a 122nd-minute equaliser, before the Faroe Islands side held their nerve to progress.

Meanwhile, FK Žalgiris of Lithuania and Denmark's Nordsjælland overturned first-leg deficits, scoring seven and six goals respectively against Georgia's Dinamo Tbilisi and Sweden's GAIS.