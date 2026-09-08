2026/27 Champions League: All the league phase fixtures and results

The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday 8 September 2026 and runs until Wednesday 27 January 2027.

League phase fixtures by date

Kick-offs are 21:00 unless stated; all times CET.

Matchday 1

Tuesday 8 September 2026

AEK Athens 1-0 LASK

Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal

Porto 0-2 Manchester City

Lille 2-3 Real Betis

Real Madrid 2-1 Inter

Highlights: Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa

Wednesday 9 September 2026

Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)

Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray

Napoli vs Arsenal

Thursday 10 September 2026

Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)

Como vs Leipzig

Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt

Manchester United vs Sabah

Slavia Praha vs Lens

Liverpool vs Atleti: Watch 2020 Morata winner

Matchday 2

Tuesday 13 October 2026

Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)

Arsenal vs Lille

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United

Inter vs Club Brugge

Galatasaray vs Barcelona

Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven

Viking vs Bayern München

Villarreal vs Napoli

Wednesday 14 October 2026

Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)

LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)

Roma vs Real Madrid

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens

Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Betis vs Porto

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Matchday 3

Tuesday 20 October 2026

Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)

Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava

Porto vs PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool vs Villarreal

Manchester City vs AEK Athens

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt

Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid

Wednesday 21 October 2026

Como vs Manchester United (18:45)

Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)

Aston Villa vs Viking

Club Brugge vs Lens

Bayern München vs Arsenal

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid vs Leipzig

Real Betis vs Feyenoord

Sporting CP vs LASK

Paris vs Barcelona: Great Champions League goals

Matchday 4

Tuesday 3 November 2026

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München

Barcelona vs Aston Villa

Feyenoord vs Inter

Bodø/Glimt vs Lille

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava

Manchester United vs Roma

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 4 November 2026

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis

Porto vs Napoli

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge

Leipzig vs Manchester City

Lens vs Como

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal

Viking vs Sabah

League phase fixtures by team

Matchday 5

Tuesday 24 November 2026

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Como vs AEK Athens

Feyenoord vs Porto

Manchester City vs Napoli

Leipzig vs Lens

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis



Wednesday 25 November 2026

Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)

Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Viking

Club Brugge vs Liverpool

Inter vs Stuttgart

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe

Lille vs Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma

Sporting CP vs Manchester United

Matchday 6

Tuesday 8 December 2026

Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)

Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray

Roma vs Sporting CP

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona vs Manchester City

Bayern München vs Slavia Praha

Manchester United vs Leipzig

Napoli vs Club Brugge



Wednesday 9 December 2026

Real Betis vs Como (18:45)

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter

LASK vs Fenerbahçe

Liverpool vs Porto

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid

Lens vs Bodø/Glimt

Stuttgart vs Lille

Paris vs Aston Villa: Their 2025 Champions League quarter-final

Matchday 7

Tuesday 19 January 2027

Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)

Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)

AEK Athens vs Roma

Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund

Inter vs Liverpool

Porto vs Slavia Praha

Lille vs Slovan Bratislava

Real Madrid vs LASK

Stuttgart vs Club Brugge



Wednesday 20 January 2027

Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)

Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)

Como vs Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United vs Bayern München

Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Lens vs Manchester City

Real Betis vs Arsenal

Sporting CP vs Barcelona

Viking vs PSV Eindhoven

Matchday 8

Wednesday 27 January 2027

Arsenal vs Sabah

Roma vs Lille

Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe

Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens

Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt

Bayern München vs Real Betis

Barcelona vs Como

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

Feyenoord vs Leipzig

LASK vs Porto

Liverpool vs Lens

Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray

PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart

Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa

Napoli vs Viking

Villarreal vs Manchester United

Slovan Bratislava vs Inter