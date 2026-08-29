Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2026/27 Champions League: All the league phase fixtures

Saturday, August 29, 2026

The fixtures for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League have been confirmed.

2026/27 Champions League: All the league phase fixtures

The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday 8 September 2026 and runs until Wednesday 27 January 2027.

League phase fixtures by date

Kick-offs are 21:00 unless stated; all times CET.

Matchday 1

Tuesday 8 September 2026
AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45)
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
Porto vs Manchester City
Lille vs Real Betis
Real Madrid vs Inter

Wednesday 9 September 2026
Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
Napoli vs Arsenal

Thursday 10 September 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Como vs Leipzig
Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United vs Sabah
Slavia Praha vs Lens

Liverpool vs Atleti: Watch 2020 Morata winner

Matchday 2

Tuesday 13 October 2026
Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
Arsenal vs Lille
Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
Inter vs Club Brugge
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
Viking vs Bayern München
Villarreal vs Napoli

Wednesday 14 October 2026
Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
Roma vs Real Madrid
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis vs Porto
Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Matchday 3

Tuesday 20 October 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid

Wednesday 21 October 2026
Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
Aston Villa vs Viking
Club Brugge vs Lens
Bayern München vs Arsenal
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid vs Leipzig
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Sporting CP vs LASK

Paris vs Barcelona: Great Champions League goals

Matchday 4

Tuesday 3 November 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Feyenoord vs Inter
Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United vs Roma
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 4 November 2026
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
Porto vs Napoli
PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
Leipzig vs Manchester City
Lens vs Como
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
Viking vs Sabah

League phase fixtures by team

Matchday 5

Tuesday 24 November 2026
Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
Como vs AEK Athens
Feyenoord vs Porto
Manchester City vs Napoli
Leipzig vs Lens
Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis

Wednesday 25 November 2026
Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
Club Brugge vs Liverpool
Inter vs Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
Lille vs Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
Sporting CP vs Manchester United

Matchday 6

Tuesday 8 December 2026 
Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
AEK Athens vs Galatasaray
Roma vs Sporting CP
Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
Manchester United vs Leipzig
Napoli vs Club Brugge

Wednesday 9 December 2026 
Real Betis vs Como (18:45) 
Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)  
Arsenal vs Real Madrid 
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter 
LASK vs Fenerbahçe  
Liverpool vs Porto  
PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid  
Lens vs Bodø/Glimt  
Stuttgart vs Lille

Paris vs Aston Villa: Their 2025 Champions League quarter-final

Matchday 7 

Tuesday 19 January 2027 
Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45) 
Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45) 
AEK Athens vs Roma  
Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund  
Inter vs Liverpool  
Porto vs Slavia Praha  
Lille vs Slovan Bratislava  
Real Madrid vs LASK  
Stuttgart vs Club Brugge

Wednesday 20 January 2027 
Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)  
Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)  
Como vs Paris Saint-Germain   
Manchester United vs Bayern München  
Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk  
Lens vs Manchester City  
Real Betis vs Arsenal
Sporting CP vs Barcelona  
Viking vs PSV Eindhoven

Matchday 8

Wednesday 27 January 2027
Arsenal vs Sabah  
Roma vs Lille  
Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe  
Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens  
Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt  
Bayern München vs Real Betis 
Barcelona vs Como  
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid 
Feyenoord vs Leipzig 
LASK vs Porto  
Liverpool vs Lens 
Manchester City vs Sporting CP  
Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray 
PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart 
Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa 
Napoli vs Viking 
Villarreal vs Manchester United  
Slovan Bratislava vs Inter 

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, August 29, 2026