2026/27 Champions League: All the league phase fixtures
Saturday, August 29, 2026
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The fixtures for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League have been confirmed.
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The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday 8 September 2026 and runs until Wednesday 27 January 2027.
Kick-offs are 21:00 unless stated; all times CET.
Matchday 1
Tuesday 8 September 2026
AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45)
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
Porto vs Manchester City
Lille vs Real Betis
Real Madrid vs Inter
Wednesday 9 September 2026
Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
Napoli vs Arsenal
Thursday 10 September 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Como vs Leipzig
Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United vs Sabah
Slavia Praha vs Lens
Matchday 2
Tuesday 13 October 2026
Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
Arsenal vs Lille
Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
Inter vs Club Brugge
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
Viking vs Bayern München
Villarreal vs Napoli
Wednesday 14 October 2026
Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
Roma vs Real Madrid
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis vs Porto
Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
Matchday 3
Tuesday 20 October 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
Wednesday 21 October 2026
Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
Aston Villa vs Viking
Club Brugge vs Lens
Bayern München vs Arsenal
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid vs Leipzig
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Sporting CP vs LASK
Matchday 4
Tuesday 3 November 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Feyenoord vs Inter
Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United vs Roma
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday 4 November 2026
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
Porto vs Napoli
PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
Leipzig vs Manchester City
Lens vs Como
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
Viking vs Sabah
Matchday 5
Tuesday 24 November 2026
Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
Como vs AEK Athens
Feyenoord vs Porto
Manchester City vs Napoli
Leipzig vs Lens
Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
Wednesday 25 November 2026
Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
Club Brugge vs Liverpool
Inter vs Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
Lille vs Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
Sporting CP vs Manchester United
Matchday 6
Tuesday 8 December 2026
Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
AEK Athens vs Galatasaray
Roma vs Sporting CP
Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
Manchester United vs Leipzig
Napoli vs Club Brugge
Wednesday 9 December 2026
Real Betis vs Como (18:45)
Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
LASK vs Fenerbahçe
Liverpool vs Porto
PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
Lens vs Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart vs Lille
Matchday 7
Tuesday 19 January 2027
Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)
AEK Athens vs Roma
Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
Inter vs Liverpool
Porto vs Slavia Praha
Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
Real Madrid vs LASK
Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
Wednesday 20 January 2027
Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)
Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)
Como vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United vs Bayern München
Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Lens vs Manchester City
Real Betis vs Arsenal
Sporting CP vs Barcelona
Viking vs PSV Eindhoven
Matchday 8
Wednesday 27 January 2027
Arsenal vs Sabah
Roma vs Lille
Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe
Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens
Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt
Bayern München vs Real Betis
Barcelona vs Como
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
Feyenoord vs Leipzig
LASK vs Porto
Liverpool vs Lens
Manchester City vs Sporting CP
Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray
PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart
Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa
Napoli vs Viking
Villarreal vs Manchester United
Slovan Bratislava vs Inter