Champions League league phase fixtures and results by team

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase kicked off on Tuesday 8 September and concludes with 18 simultaneous games on Wednesday 27 January.

Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of fixtures.

League phase dates Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026

Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026

Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026

Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026

Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026

Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026

Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027

Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

Fixtures by date

Kick-offs are 21:00 unless stated; all times CET.