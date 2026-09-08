Champions League league phase fixtures and results by team
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Article summary
Keep track of all the games and scores for each of the 36 UEFA Champions League teams in this season's league phase.
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The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase kicked off on Tuesday 8 September and concludes with 18 simultaneous games on Wednesday 27 January.
Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of fixtures.
League phase dates
Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026
Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026
Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026
Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026
Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026
Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026
Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027
Matchday 8: 27 January 2027
Kick-offs are 21:00 unless stated; all times CET.
08/09/2026 AEK Athens 1-0 LASK
14/10/2026 Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
20/10/2026 Manchester City vs AEK Athens
04/11/2026 AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/2026 Como vs AEK Athens
08/12/2026 AEK Athens vs Galatasaray
19/01/2027 AEK Athens vs Roma
27/01/2027 Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens
09/09/2026 Napoli vs Arsenal
13/10/2026 Arsenal vs Lille
21/10/2026 Bayern München vs Arsenal
04/11/2026 Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
24/11/2026 Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
09/12/2026 Arsenal vs Real Madrid
20/01/2027 Real Betis vs Arsenal
27/01/2027 Arsenal vs Sabah
08/09/2026 Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa
14/10/2026 Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe
21/10/2026 Aston Villa vs Viking
03/11/2026 Barcelona vs Aston Villa
24/11/2026 Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/2026 Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
19/01/2027 Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
27/01/2027 Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa
09/09/2026 Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
13/10/2026 Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
20/10/2026 Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
03/11/2026 Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
25/11/2026 Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
09/12/2026 PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
19/01/2027 Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/2027 Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe
09/09/2026 Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
13/10/2026 Galatasaray vs Barcelona
20/10/2026 Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
03/11/2026 Barcelona vs Aston Villa
25/11/2026 Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/2026 Barcelona vs Manchester City
20/01/2027 Sporting CP vs Barcelona
27/01/2027 Barcelona vs Como
10/09/2026 Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
13/10/2026 Viking vs Bayern München
21/10/2026 Bayern München vs Arsenal
03/11/2026 Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
25/11/2026 Lille vs Bayern München
08/12/2026 Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
20/01/2027 Manchester United vs Bayern München
27/01/2027 Bayern München vs Real Betis
10/09/2026 Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
14/10/2026 Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
20/10/2026 Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
03/11/2026 Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
24/11/2026 Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
09/12/2026 Lens vs Bodø/Glimt
19/01/2027 Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/2027 Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt
08/09/2026 Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal
14/10/2026 Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
20/10/2026 Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/2026 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
24/11/2026 Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
09/12/2026 Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
19/01/2027 Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
28/01/2027 Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens
08/09/2026 Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa
13/10/2026 Inter vs Club Brugge
21/10/2026 Club Brugge vs Lens
04/11/2026 PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
25/11/2026 Club Brugge vs Liverpool
08/12/2026 Napoli vs Club Brugge
19/01/2027 Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
27/01/2027 Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt
10/09/2026 Como vs Leipzig
14/10/2026 Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
21/10/2026 Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
04/11/2026 Lens vs Como
24/11/2026 Como vs AEK Athens
09/12/2026 Real Betis vs Como (18:45)
20/01/2027 Como vs Paris Saint-Germain
27/01/2027 Barcelona vs Como
10/09/2026 Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
14/10/2026 Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe
20/10/2026 Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/2026 Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/2026 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
09/12/2026 LASK vs Fenerbahçe
20/01/2027 Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/2027 Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe
09/09/2026 Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
14/10/2026 Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
21/10/2026 Real Betis vs Feyenoord
03/11/2026 Feyenoord vs Inter
24/11/2026 Feyenoord vs Porto
08/12/2026 Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
19/01/2027 Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/2027 Feyenoord vs Leipzig
09/09/2026 Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
13/10/2026 Galatasaray vs Barcelona
21/10/2026 Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/2026 Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
24/11/2026 Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/2026 AEK Athens vs Galatasaray
19/01/2027 Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/2027 Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray
08/09/2026 Real Madrid 2-1 Inter
13/10/2026 Inter vs Club Brugge
21/10/2026 Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11/2026 Feyenoord vs Inter
25/11/2026 Inter vs Stuttgart
09/12/2026 Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
19/01/2027 Inter vs Liverpool
27/01/2027 Slovan Bratislava vs Inter
08/09/2026 AEK Athens 1-0 LASK
14/10/2026 LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
21/10/2026 Sporting CP vs LASK
03/11/2026 LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
24/11/2026 Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
09/12/2026 LASK vs Fenerbahçe
19/01/2027 Real Madrid vs LASK
27/01/2027 LASK vs Porto
10/09/2026 Como vs Leipzig
13/10/2026 Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
21/10/2026 Real Madrid vs Leipzig
04/11/2026 Leipzig vs Manchester City
24/11/2026 Leipzig vs Lens
08/12/2026 Manchester United vs Leipzig
20/01/2027 Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/2027 Feyenoord vs Leipzig
10/09/2026 Slavia Praha vs Lens
13/10/2026 Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/2026 Club Brugge vs Lens
04/11/2026 Lens vs Como
24/11/2026 Leipzig vs Lens
09/12/2026 Lens vs Bodø/Glimt
20/01/2027 Lens vs Manchester City
27/01/2027 Liverpool vs Lens
08/09/2026 Lille 2-3 Real Betis
13/10/2026 Arsenal vs Lille
21/10/2026 Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/2026 Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
25/11/2026 Lille vs Bayern München
09/12/2026 Stuttgart vs Lille
19/01/2027 Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
27/01/2027 Roma vs Lille
09/09/2026 Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
14/10/2026 LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
20/10/2026 Liverpool vs Villarreal
04/11/2026 Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/2026 Club Brugge vs Liverpool
09/12/2026 Liverpool vs Porto
19/01/2027 Inter vs Liverpool
27/01/2027 Liverpool vs Lens
08/09/2026 Porto 0-2 Manchester City
14/10/2026 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/2026 Manchester City vs AEK Athens
04/11/2026 Leipzig vs Manchester City
24/11/2026 Manchester City vs Napoli
08/12/2026 Barcelona vs Manchester City
20/01/2027 Lens vs Manchester City
27/01/2027 Manchester City vs Sporting CP
10/09/2026 Manchester United vs Sabah
13/10/2026 Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
21/10/2026 Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
03/11/2026 Manchester United vs Roma
25/11/2026 Sporting CP vs Manchester United
08/12/2026 Manchester United vs Leipzig
20/01/2027 Manchester United vs Bayern München
27/01/2027 Villarreal vs Manchester United
09/09/2026 Napoli vs Arsenal
13/10/2026 Villarreal vs Napoli
20/10/2026 Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
04/11/2026 Porto vs Napoli
24/11/2026 Manchester City vs Napoli
08/12/2026 Napoli vs Club Brugge
20/01/2027 Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)
27/01/2027 Napoli vs Viking
09/09/2026 Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
14/10/2026 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/2026 Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
03/11/2026 Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
25/11/2026 Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
08/12/2026 Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/01/2027 Como vs Paris Saint-Germain
27/01/2027 Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray
08/09/2026 Porto 0-2 Manchester City
14/10/2026 Real Betis vs Porto
20/10/2026 Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
04/11/2026 Porto vs Napoli
24/11/2026 Feyenoord vs Porto
09/12/2026 Liverpool vs Porto
19/01/2027 Porto vs Slavia Praha
27/01/2027 LASK vs Porto
10/09/2026 PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
13/10/2026 Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
20/10/2026 Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
04/11/2026 PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
24/11/2026 Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
09/12/2026 PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
20/01/2027 Viking vs PSV Eindhoven
27/01/2027 PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart
08/09/2026 Lille 2-3 Real Betis
14/10/2026 Real Betis vs Porto
21/10/2026 Real Betis vs Feyenoord
04/11/2026 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
24/11/2026 Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
09/12/2026 Real Betis vs Como (18:45)
20/01/2027 Real Betis vs Arsenal
27/01/2027 Bayern München vs Real Betis
08/09/2026 Real Madrid 2-1 Inter
14/10/2026 Roma vs Real Madrid
21/10/2026 Real Madrid vs Leipzig
04/11/2026 AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/2026 Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
09/12/2026 Arsenal vs Real Madrid
19/01/2027 Real Madrid vs LASK
27/01/2027 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
10/09/2026 Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
14/10/2026 Roma vs Real Madrid
20/10/2026 Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
03/11/2026 Manchester United vs Roma
25/11/2026 Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
08/12/2026 Roma vs Sporting CP
19/01/2027 AEK Athens vs Roma
27/01/2027 Roma vs Lille
10/09/2026 Manchester United vs Sabah
13/10/2026 Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/2026 Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/2026 Viking vs Sabah
25/11/2026 Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/2026 Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
20/01/2026 Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)
27/01/2027 Arsenal vs Sabah
10/09/2026 PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
14/10/2026 Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
21/10/2026 Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11/2026 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/2026 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
09/12/2026 Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
20/01/2027 Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/2027 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
10/09/2026 Slavia Praha vs Lens
13/10/2026 Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/2026 Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/2026 Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
25/11/2026 Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/2026 Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
19/01/2027 Porto vs Slavia Praha
27/01/2027 Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa
09/09/2026 Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
14/10/2026 Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
20/10/2026 Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
03/11/2026 LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
24/11/2026 Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
09/12/2026 Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
19/01/2027 Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
27/01/2027 Slovan Bratislava vs Inter
09/09/2026 Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
13/10/2026 Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/2026 Sporting CP vs LASK
03/11/2026 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/2026 Sporting CP vs Manchester United
08/12/2026 Roma vs Sporting CP
20/01/2027 Sporting CP vs Barcelona
27/01/2027 Manchester City vs Sporting CP
09/09/2026 Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
14/10/2026 Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
20/10/2026 Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
03/11/2026 Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
25/11/2026 Inter vs Stuttgart
09/12/2026 Stuttgart vs Lille
19/01/2027 Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
27/01/2027 PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart
09/09/2026 Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
13/10/2026 Viking vs Bayern München
21/10/2026 Aston Villa vs Viking
04/11/2026 Viking vs Sabah
25/11/2026 Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
08/12/2026 Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
20/01/2027 Viking vs PSV Eindhoven
27/01/2027 Napoli vs Viking
08/09/2026 Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal
13/10/2026 Villarreal vs Napoli
20/10/2026 Liverpool vs Villarreal
03/11/2026 Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
25/11/2026 Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/2026 Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
20/01/2027 Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/2027 Villarreal vs Manchester United