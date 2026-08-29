Champions League league phase fixtures by team
Saturday, August 29, 2026
Article summary
Keep track of all the games and scores for each of the 36 UEFA Champions League teams in this season's league phase.
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The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase kicks off on Tuesday 8 September and concludes with 18 simultaneous games on Wednesday 27 January.
Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of fixtures. Kick-offs are 21:00 unless stated; all times CET.
League phase dates
Matchday 1: 8-10 September 2026
Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026
Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026
Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026
Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026
Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026
Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027
Matchday 8: 27 January 2027
08/09/26 AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45)
14/10/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
20/10/26 Manchester City vs AEK Athens
04/11/26 AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/26 Como vs AEK Athens
08/12/26 AEK Athens vs Galatasaray
19/01/27 AEK Athens vs Roma
27/01/27 Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens
09/09/26 Napoli vs Arsenal
13/10/26 Arsenal vs Lille
21/10/26 Bayern München vs Arsenal
04/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
24/11/26 Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
09/12/26 Arsenal vs Real Madrid
20/01/27 Real Betis vs Arsenal
27/01/27 Arsenal vs Sabah
08/09/26 Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)
14/10/26 Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe
21/10/26 Aston Villa vs Viking
03/11/26 Barcelona vs Aston Villa
24/11/26 Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/26 Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
19/01/27 Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
27/01/27 Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa
09/09/26 Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
13/10/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
20/10/26 Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
03/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
25/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
09/12/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
19/01/27 Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/27 Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe
09/09/26 Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
13/10/26 Galatasaray vs Barcelona
20/10/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
03/11/26 Barcelona vs Aston Villa
25/11/26 Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/26 Barcelona vs Manchester City
20/01/27 Sporting CP vs Barcelona
27/01/27 Barcelona vs Como
10/09/26 Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
13/10/26 Viking vs Bayern München
21/10/26 Bayern München vs Arsenal
03/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
25/11/26 Lille vs Bayern München
08/12/26 Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
20/01/27 Manchester United vs Bayern München
27/01/27 Bayern München vs Real Betis
10/09/26 Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
14/10/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
20/10/26 Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
03/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
24/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
09/12/26 Lens vs Bodø/Glimt
19/01/27 Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/27 Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt
08/09/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
14/10/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
20/10/26 Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
24/11/26 Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
09/12/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
19/01/27 Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
28/01/27 Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens
08/09/26 Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)
13/10/26 Inter vs Club Brugge
21/10/26 Club Brugge vs Lens
04/11/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
25/11/26 Club Brugge vs Liverpool
08/12/26 Napoli vs Club Brugge
19/01/27 Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
27/01/27 Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt
10/09/26 Como vs Leipzig
14/10/26 Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
21/10/26 Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
04/11/26 Lens vs Como
24/11/26 Como vs AEK Athens
09/12/26 Real Betis vs Como (18:45)
20/01/27 Como vs Paris Saint-Germain
27/01/27 Barcelona vs Como
10/09/26 Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
14/10/26 Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe
20/10/26 Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/26 Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
09/12/26 LASK vs Fenerbahçe
20/01/27 Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/27 Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe
09/09/26 Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
14/10/26 Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
21/10/26 Real Betis vs Feyenoord
03/11/26 Feyenoord vs Inter
24/11/26 Feyenoord vs Porto
08/12/26 Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
19/01/27 Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/27 Feyenoord vs Leipzig
09/09/26 Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
13/10/26 Galatasaray vs Barcelona
21/10/26 Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/26 Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
24/11/26 Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/26 AEK Athens vs Galatasaray
19/01/27 Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/27 Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray
08/09/26 Real Madrid vs Inter
13/10/26 Inter vs Club Brugge
21/10/26 Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11/26 Feyenoord vs Inter
25/11/26 Inter vs Stuttgart
09/12/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
19/01/27 Inter vs Liverpool
27/01/27 Slovan Bratislava vs Inter
08/09/26 AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45)
14/10/26 LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
21/10/26 Sporting CP vs LASK
03/11/26 LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
24/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
09/12/26 LASK vs Fenerbahçe
19/01/27 Real Madrid vs LASK
27/01/27 LASK vs Porto
10/09/26 Como vs Leipzig
13/10/26 Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
21/10/26 Real Madrid vs Leipzig
04/11/26 Leipzig vs Manchester City
24/11/26 Leipzig vs Lens
08/12/26 Manchester United vs Leipzig
20/01/27 Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/27 Feyenoord vs Leipzig
10/09/26 Slavia Praha vs Lens
13/10/26 Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/26 Club Brugge vs Lens
04/11/26 Lens vs Como
24/11/26 Leipzig vs Lens
09/12/26 Lens vs Bodø/Glimt
20/01/27 Lens vs Manchester City
27/01/27 Liverpool vs Lens
08/09/26 Lille vs Real Betis
13/10/26 Arsenal vs Lille
21/10/26 Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
25/11/26 Lille vs Bayern München
09/12/26 Stuttgart vs Lille
19/01/27 Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
27/01/27 Roma vs Lille
09/09/26 Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
14/10/26 LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
20/10/26 Liverpool vs Villarreal
04/11/26 Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/26 Club Brugge vs Liverpool
09/12/26 Liverpool vs Porto
19/01/27 Inter vs Liverpool
27/01/27 Liverpool vs Lens
08/09/26 Porto vs Manchester City
14/10/26 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/26 Manchester City vs AEK Athens
04/11/26 Leipzig vs Manchester City
24/11/26 Manchester City vs Napoli
08/12/26 Barcelona vs Manchester City
20/01/27 Lens vs Manchester City
27/01/27 Manchester City vs Sporting CP
10/09/26 Manchester United vs Sabah
13/10/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
21/10/26 Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
03/11/26 Manchester United vs Roma
25/11/26 Sporting CP vs Manchester United
08/12/26 Manchester United vs Leipzig
20/01/27 Manchester United vs Bayern München
27/01/27 Villarreal vs Manchester United
09/09/26 Napoli vs Arsenal
13/10/26 Villarreal vs Napoli
20/10/26 Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
04/11/26 Porto vs Napoli
24/11/26 Manchester City vs Napoli
08/12/26 Napoli vs Club Brugge
20/01/27 Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)
27/01/27 Napoli vs Viking
09/09/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
14/10/26 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
03/11/26 Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
25/11/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
08/12/26 Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/01/27 Como vs Paris Saint-Germain
27/01/27 Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray
08/09/26 Porto vs Manchester City
14/10/26 Real Betis vs Porto
20/10/26 Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
04/11/26 Porto vs Napoli
24/11/26 Feyenoord vs Porto
09/12/26 Liverpool vs Porto
19/01/27 Porto vs Slavia Praha
27/01/27 LASK vs Porto
10/09/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
13/10/26 Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
20/10/26 Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
04/11/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
24/11/26 Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
09/12/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
20/01/27 Viking vs PSV Eindhoven
27/01/27 PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart
08/09/26 Lille vs Real Betis
14/10/26 Real Betis vs Porto
21/10/26 Real Betis vs Feyenoord
04/11/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
24/11/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
09/12/26 Real Betis vs Como (18:45)
20/01/27 Real Betis vs Arsenal
27/01/27 Bayern München vs Real Betis
08/09/26 Real Madrid vs Inter
14/10/26 Roma vs Real Madrid
21/10/26 Real Madrid vs Leipzig
04/11/26 AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/26 Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
09/12/26 Arsenal vs Real Madrid
19/01/27 Real Madrid vs LASK
27/01/27 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
10/09/26 Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
14/10/26 Roma vs Real Madrid
20/10/26 Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
03/11/26 Manchester United vs Roma
25/11/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
08/12/26 Roma vs Sporting CP
19/01/27 AEK Athens vs Roma
27/01/27 Roma vs Lille
10/09/26 Manchester United vs Sabah
13/10/26 Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/26 Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/26 Viking vs Sabah
25/11/26 Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/26 Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
20/01/26 Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)
27/01/27 Arsenal vs Sabah
10/09/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
14/10/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
21/10/26 Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
09/12/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
20/01/27 Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/27 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
10/09/26 Slavia Praha vs Lens
13/10/26 Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/26 Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
25/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/26 Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
19/01/27 Porto vs Slavia Praha
27/01/27 Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa
09/09/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
14/10/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
20/10/26 Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
03/11/26 LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
24/11/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
09/12/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
19/01/27 Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
27/01/27 Slovan Bratislava vs Inter
09/09/26 Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
13/10/26 Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/26 Sporting CP vs LASK
03/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/26 Sporting CP vs Manchester United
08/12/26 Roma vs Sporting CP
20/01/27 Sporting CP vs Barcelona
27/01/27 Manchester City vs Sporting CP
09/09/26 Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
14/10/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
20/10/26 Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
03/11/26 Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
25/11/26 Inter vs Stuttgart
09/12/26 Stuttgart vs Lille
19/01/27 Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
27/01/27 PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart
09/09/26 Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
13/10/26 Viking vs Bayern München
21/10/26 Aston Villa vs Viking
04/11/26 Viking vs Sabah
25/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
08/12/26 Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
20/01/27 Viking vs PSV Eindhoven
27/01/27 Napoli vs Viking
08/09/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
13/10/26 Villarreal vs Napoli
20/10/26 Liverpool vs Villarreal
03/11/26 Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
25/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/26 Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
20/01/27 Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/27 Villarreal vs Manchester United