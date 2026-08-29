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Champions League league phase fixtures by team

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Keep track of all the games and scores for each of the 36 UEFA Champions League teams in this season's league phase.

Paris claimed a crucial league phase win against Man City on Matchday 7 in 2024/25
Paris claimed a crucial league phase win against Man City on Matchday 7 in 2024/25 Getty Images

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase kicks off on Tuesday 8 September and concludes with 18 simultaneous games on Wednesday 27 January.

Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of fixtures. Kick-offs are 21:00 unless stated; all times CET.

League phase dates

Matchday 1: 8-10 September 2026
Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026
Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026
Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026
Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026
Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026
Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027
Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

Fixtures by dateAEK Athens league phase fixtures

08/09/26 AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45)
14/10/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens 
20/10/26 Manchester City vs AEK Athens 
04/11/26 AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/26 Como vs AEK Athens
08/12/26 AEK Athens vs Galatasaray 
19/01/27 AEK Athens vs Roma
27/01/27 Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens

Arsenal league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Napoli vs Arsenal 
13/10/26 Arsenal vs Lille 
21/10/26 Bayern München vs Arsenal 
04/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Arsenal 
24/11/26 Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund 
09/12/26 Arsenal vs Real Madrid
20/01/27 Real Betis vs Arsenal
27/01/27 Arsenal vs Sabah 

Aston Villa league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)
14/10/26 Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe 
21/10/26 Aston Villa vs Viking 
03/11/26 Barcelona vs Aston Villa
24/11/26 Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/26 Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain 
19/01/27 Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
27/01/27 Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa

Atleti league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
13/10/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
20/10/26 Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid 
03/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
25/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Viking 
09/12/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
19/01/27 Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/27 Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe

 Barcelona league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
13/10/26 Galatasaray vs Barcelona 
20/10/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
03/11/26 Barcelona vs Aston Villa
25/11/26 Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/26 Barcelona vs Manchester City 
20/01/27 Sporting CP vs Barcelona
27/01/27 Barcelona vs Como

Bayern München league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt 
13/10/26 Viking vs Bayern München 
21/10/26 Bayern München vs Arsenal
03/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
25/11/26 Lille vs Bayern München 
08/12/26 Bayern München vs Slavia Praha 
20/01/27 Manchester United vs Bayern München 
27/01/27 Bayern München vs Real Betis

Bodø/Glimt league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
14/10/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
20/10/26 Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
03/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
24/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
09/12/26 Lens vs Bodø/Glimt 
19/01/27 Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/27 Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt

Borussia Dortmund league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
14/10/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund 
20/10/26 Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis 
24/11/26 Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund 
09/12/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
19/01/27 Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
28/01/27 Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens

Club Brugge league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)
13/10/26 Inter vs Club Brugge
21/10/26 Club Brugge vs Lens 
04/11/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
25/11/26 Club Brugge vs Liverpool
08/12/26 Napoli vs Club Brugge
19/01/27 Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
27/01/27 Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt

Como league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Como vs Leipzig 
14/10/26 Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
21/10/26 Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
04/11/26 Lens vs Como 
24/11/26 Como vs AEK Athens 
09/12/26 Real Betis vs Como (18:45)
20/01/27 Como vs Paris Saint-Germain
27/01/27 Barcelona vs Como

Fenerbahçe league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
14/10/26 Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe 
20/10/26 Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/26 Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
09/12/26 LASK vs Fenerbahçe 
20/01/27 Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/27 Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe

Feyenoord league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
14/10/26 Feyenoord vs Como (18:45)
21/10/26 Real Betis vs Feyenoord 
03/11/26 Feyenoord vs Inter
24/11/26 Feyenoord vs Porto
08/12/26 Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
19/01/27 Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/27 Feyenoord vs Leipzig

Galatasaray league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Sporting CP vs Galatasaray 
13/10/26 Galatasaray vs Barcelona
21/10/26 Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/26 Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
24/11/26 Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/26 AEK Athens vs Galatasaray 
19/01/27 Galatasaray vs Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/27 Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray

Inter league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Real Madrid vs Inter
13/10/26 Inter vs Club Brugge 
21/10/26 Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk 
03/11/26 Feyenoord vs Inter 
25/11/26 Inter vs Stuttgart 
09/12/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Inter 
19/01/27 Inter vs Liverpool
27/01/27 Slovan Bratislava vs Inter

LASK league phase fixtures

08/09/26 AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45)
14/10/26 LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
21/10/26 Sporting CP vs LASK 
03/11/26 LASK vs Slovan Bratislava 
24/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (18:45)
09/12/26 LASK vs Fenerbahçe 
19/01/27 Real Madrid vs LASK
27/01/27 LASK vs Porto

Leipzig league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Como vs Leipzig 
13/10/26 Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven 
21/10/26 Real Madrid vs Leipzig 
04/11/26 Leipzig vs Manchester City
24/11/26 Leipzig vs Lens 
08/12/26 Manchester United vs Leipzig
20/01/27 Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/27 Feyenoord vs Leipzig

Lens league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Slavia Praha vs Lens 
13/10/26 Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/26 Club Brugge vs Lens 
04/11/26 Lens vs Como
24/11/26 Leipzig vs Lens 
09/12/26 Lens vs Bodø/Glimt
20/01/27 Lens vs Manchester City
27/01/27 Liverpool vs Lens 

Lille league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Lille vs Real Betis
13/10/26 Arsenal vs Lille 
21/10/26 Lille vs Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/26 Bodø/Glimt vs Lille 
25/11/26 Lille vs Bayern München 
09/12/26 Stuttgart vs Lille 
19/01/27 Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
27/01/27 Roma vs Lille

Liverpool league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
14/10/26 LASK vs Liverpool (18:45)
20/10/26 Liverpool vs Villarreal 
04/11/26 Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/26 Club Brugge vs Liverpool 
09/12/26 Liverpool vs Porto 
19/01/27 Inter vs Liverpool
27/01/27 Liverpool vs Lens

Manchester City league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Porto vs Manchester City 
14/10/26 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/26 Manchester City vs AEK Athens
04/11/26 Leipzig vs Manchester City 
24/11/26 Manchester City vs Napoli
08/12/26 Barcelona vs Manchester City
20/01/27 Lens vs Manchester City
27/01/27 Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Manchester United league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Manchester United vs Sabah
13/10/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
21/10/26 Como vs Manchester United (18:45)
03/11/26 Manchester United vs Roma
25/11/26 Sporting CP vs Manchester United
08/12/26 Manchester United vs Leipzig
20/01/27 Manchester United vs Bayern München
27/01/27 Villarreal vs Manchester United

Napoli league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Napoli vs Arsenal
13/10/26 Villarreal vs Napoli 
20/10/26 Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
04/11/26 Porto vs Napoli 
24/11/26 Manchester City vs Napoli
08/12/26 Napoli vs Club Brugge
20/01/27 Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)
27/01/27 Napoli vs Viking

Paris Saint-Germain league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
14/10/26 Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona 
03/11/26 Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain 
25/11/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
08/12/26 Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
20/01/27 Como vs Paris Saint-Germain 
27/01/27 Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray

Porto league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Porto vs Manchester City
14/10/26 Real Betis vs Porto 
20/10/26 Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
04/11/26 Porto vs Napoli 
24/11/26 Feyenoord vs Porto
09/12/26 Liverpool vs Porto
19/01/27 Porto vs Slavia Praha
27/01/27 LASK vs Porto

PSV Eindhoven league phase fixtures

10/09/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
13/10/26 Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven 
20/10/26 Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
04/11/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge 
24/11/26 Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven 
09/12/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
20/01/27 Viking vs PSV Eindhoven 
27/01/27 PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart

Real Betis league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Lille vs Real Betis
14/10/26 Real Betis vs Porto 
21/10/26 Real Betis vs Feyenoord 
04/11/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
24/11/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
09/12/26 Real Betis vs Como (18:45)
20/01/27 Real Betis vs Arsenal 
27/01/27 Bayern München vs Real Betis

Real Madrid league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Real Madrid vs Inter
14/10/26 Roma vs Real Madrid 
21/10/26 Real Madrid vs Leipzig 
04/11/26 AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/26 Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven 
09/12/26 Arsenal vs Real Madrid
19/01/27 Real Madrid vs LASK
27/01/27 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

Roma league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45)
14/10/26 Roma vs Real Madrid
20/10/26 Roma vs Slovan Bratislava 
03/11/26 Manchester United vs Roma 
25/11/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
08/12/26 Roma vs Sporting CP
19/01/27 AEK Athens vs Roma
27/01/27 Roma vs Lille

Sabah league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Manchester United vs Sabah
13/10/26 Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/26 Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/26 Viking vs Sabah 
25/11/26 Sabah vs Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/26 Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
20/01/26 Sabah vs Napoli (18:45)
27/01/27 Arsenal vs Sabah  

Shakhtar Donetsk league phase fixtures

10/09/26 PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
14/10/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens 
21/10/26 Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
09/12/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
20/01/27 Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/27 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

Slavia Praha league phase fixtures

10/09/26 Slavia Praha vs Lens
13/10/26 Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/26 Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
25/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/26 Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
19/01/27 Porto vs Slavia Praha 
27/01/27 Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa

Slovan Bratislava league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
14/10/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
20/10/26 Roma vs Slovan Bratislava 
03/11/26 LASK vs Slovan Bratislava 
24/11/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
09/12/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
19/01/27 Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
27/01/27 Slovan Bratislava vs Inter

Sporting CP league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
13/10/26 Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/26 Sporting CP vs LASK
03/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/26 Sporting CP vs Manchester United 
08/12/26 Roma vs Sporting CP 
20/01/27 Sporting CP vs Barcelona
27/01/27 Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Stuttgart league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
14/10/26 Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart 
20/10/26 Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
03/11/26 Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (18:45)
25/11/26 Inter vs Stuttgart
09/12/26 Stuttgart vs Lille
19/01/27 Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
27/01/27 PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart

Viking league phase fixtures

09/09/26 Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45)
13/10/26 Viking vs Bayern München
21/10/26 Aston Villa vs Viking 
04/11/26 Viking vs Sabah 
25/11/26 Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
08/12/26 Viking vs Feyenoord (18:45)
20/01/27 Viking vs PSV Eindhoven
27/01/27 Napoli vs Viking  

Villarreal league phase fixtures

08/09/26 Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
13/10/26 Villarreal vs Napoli
20/10/26 Liverpool vs Villarreal
03/11/26 Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
25/11/26 Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/26 Villarreal vs Sabah (18:45)
20/01/27 Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/27 Villarreal vs Manchester United 

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