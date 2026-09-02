UEFA Champions League Debut Patch to be introduced for 2026/27 season

Players making their first-ever appearance in Europe's premier club competition will from this season have the occasion marked with a new UEFA Champions League Debut Patch.

The Debut Patch is a new initiative introduced by UEFA and UC3, in collaboration with Topps, to recognise and celebrate players making their bow in the UEFA Champions League. It puts the player at the centre of a defining career milestone and creates a story that begins on the pitch and continues with fans beyond the final whistle.

The patch will only be valid when players make their on-pitch debut, which includes entering a match as a substitute. It will be incorporated into the Champions League Starball badge worn on a player's jersey sleeve.

UEFA via Getty Images

The patch is planned to launch for Matchday 1 of the new campaign and will give UEFA, clubs, broadcasters and partners a visible way to recognise a significant career milestone in real time.

Following a player's debut, the distinctive blue debut element of the patch is removed from the match-worn shirt and then authenticated; the patch is identified, securely packaged and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity before being transferred to Topps.

Topps then integrates the patch into a one-of-one trading card featured in a UEFA Champions League Product that will be signed by the player, transforming the player's competition debut into a unique piece of football memorabilia. This process is designed to protect the provenance and integrity of every patch from the moment it leaves the player's shirt through to its inclusion in the final product.

UEFA via Getty Images

Once this element is removed following the match, the underlying badge retains a visual reference to the player's first appearance, allowing the shirt itself to remain a piece of memorabilia for the player. The design and positioning have been developed together with Topps and official patch supplier ID Unlimited.

Once a player has made their UEFA Champions League debut, they will not wear the patch again – including if they later transfer to another club participating in UEFA club competitions.