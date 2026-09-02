What time do the Champions League league phase matches kick off?
Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Article summary
The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League starts on Tuesday 8 September.
Article body
The league phase for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Matchday 1 with games taking place across 8–10 September.
This will be the third season of the competition's 36-team single league format and it is an occasion not to be missed. Check out the curtain-raising kick-off times where you are thanks to Hublot, Official Timekeeper of the UEFA Champions League.
Tuesday 8 September (21:00 CET unless stated)
AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45 CET)
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
Porto vs Manchester City
Lille vs Real Betis
Real Madrid vs Inter
Wednesday 9 September (21:00 CET unless stated)
Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45 CET)
Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45 CET)
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
Napoli vs Arsenal
Thursday 10 September (21:00 CET unless stated)
Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45 CET)
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET)
Como vs Leipzig
Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United vs Sabah
Slavia Praha vs Lens