Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
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What time do the Champions League league phase matches kick off?

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League starts on Tuesday 8 September.

The league phase for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Matchday 1 with games taking place across 8–10 September.

This will be the third season of the competition's 36-team single league format and it is an occasion not to be missed. Check out the curtain-raising kick-off times where you are thanks to Hublot, Official Timekeeper of the UEFA Champions League.

Fixtures by team

Tuesday 8 September (21:00 CET unless stated)

AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45 CET)
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal 
Porto vs Manchester City 
Lille vs Real Betis
Real Madrid vs Inter

Wednesday 9 September (21:00 CET unless stated)

Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45 CET)
Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45 CET)
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid 
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava 
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray 
Napoli vs Arsenal

Thursday 10 September (21:00 CET unless stated)

Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45 CET)
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET)
Como vs Leipzig
Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United vs Sabah 
Slavia Praha vs Lens

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