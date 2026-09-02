What time do the Champions League league phase matches kick off?

The league phase for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Matchday 1 with games taking place across 8–10 September.

This will be the third season of the competition's 36-team single league format and it is an occasion not to be missed. Check out the curtain-raising kick-off times where you are thanks to Hublot, Official Timekeeper of the UEFA Champions League.

Fixtures by team

Tuesday 8 September (21:00 CET unless stated)

AEK Athens vs LASK (18:45 CET)

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal

Porto vs Manchester City

Lille vs Real Betis

Real Madrid vs Inter

Wednesday 9 September (21:00 CET unless stated)

Barcelona vs Feyenoord (18:45 CET)

Stuttgart vs Viking (18:45 CET)

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray

Napoli vs Arsenal

Thursday 10 September (21:00 CET unless stated)

Fenerbahçe vs Roma (18:45 CET)

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET)

Como vs Leipzig

Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt

Manchester United vs Sabah

Slavia Praha vs Lens