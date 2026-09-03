UEFA Champions League Predict Six is back!

Predict Six is back for the new UEFA Champions League season. Correctly guess the scorelines of six games every matchday and you could be in the running for some fantastic prizes.

Six random matches are chosen per day in every Champions League matchweek with Predict Six players awarded points for the accuracy of their score predictions for each match: the scoreline, goal difference, number of goals scored by each side, and the first team to score.

Play Predict Six!

Correctly guess the scoreline of a game that fewer than 10% of your fellow players get right and you will scoop an additional 'underdog bonus'. Also, if you are super confident about a game, you can apply a 2x booster on one match per matchday and score double points.

On Matchday 1, which takes place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you can predict the outcomes of all 18 games. For Matchdays 2 to 7, which take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, you can predict six games per night, while there will be just six games to predict in total on Matchday 8, when all 18 games will be played on Wednesday.

From Matchday 8 onwards, there may not always be six games per night, but there will still be plenty to predict, with extra to be earned by guessing other details such as the first goalscorer or the half-time score.

Some amazing prizes are on offer. During the league phase, four players will be chosen at random to take part Match Coin Delivery activation at a UEFA Champions League match while two more will win a framed, authenticated piece of the goal net from the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest. One additional lucky winner will scoop a pair of tickets for the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, with travel and accommodation included.

At the end of the season, prizes will be awarded to the top three in the overall leaderboard. The winner will receive a pair of tickets for the 2028 UEFA Champions League final, with travel and accommodation included. The runner-up will scoop a shirt of their choice from any team participating in a UEFA competition plus a copy of EA Sports FC27. The third-placed player will win an official UEFA Champions League match ball.

Predict Six is completely free to play and you can change your predictions at any point up to the kick-off time of each match.

Track your place on the global leaderboard or set up leagues with your friends, classmates and colleagues.

The six nightly matches are pre-selected – and every team will feature at some point during the league phase.

Terms and Conditions apply and must be accepted

Play Predict Six!