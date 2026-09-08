UEFA Champions League VAR technical explanations

During the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, selected VAR technical explanations will be published on this page.

These explanations are prepared by the refereeing experts on duty and, for significant situations, accompanied by images or video to help clarify and enhance understanding of the officiating decisions.

Champions League referee appointments

Matchday 1: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (08/09/2026)

61' Decision overturned: Penalty awarded

Aston Villa player, No29, touched the ball with his left hand, which was in an unnatural position and away from the body.

Matchday 1: AEK Athens vs LASK (08/09/2026)

67' Decision overturned: Goal disallowed

AEK Athens player, No14, was in an offside position and played the ball in the build-up to the goal.

Matchday 1: Lille vs Real Betis (08/09/2026)

57' Decision overturned: Red card

Lille player, No8, deliberately struck an opponent in the head with his right elbow, when not challenging for the ball.