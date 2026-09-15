Lens in the 2026/27 Champions League: What are their fixtures? Who is in their squad?

Lens are back for their fourth UEFA Champions League season and started the campaign by beating the European champions in the French Super Cup. Get to know Les Sang et Or.

At a glance: Lens UEFA coefficient ranking: 120

How they qualified: Second in France

Last season: N/A UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2025/26 season.

What are Lens' Champions League fixtures and results?

You can keep track of Lens' Champions League fixtures and results here.

League phase table

Who is in Lens's Champions League squad?

Lens's Champions League squad can be found here.

Play Fantasy Football!

Coach: TBC



Lens are yet to make a permanent appointment after parting ways with Dino Toppmöller on 15 September.

Meet the teams

Key player: Florian Thauvin

Part of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018, Thauvin won a return to the national team after six years away in October 2025 following his impressive start at Lens. He finished his debut season with 11 league goals and six assists, as well as a standout contribution to Lens' French Cup success – three goals and four assists, including one of each in the final.

New arrival Thorgan Hazard Getty Images

Big summer signing: Thorgan Hazard

Hazard made his senior debut with Lens in 2011 and returned to the French club after 14 years away on a free transfer this summer. Thirty-four in March, the former Belgian international's reputation for attacking invention is rightly undiminished, Hazard scoring 15 goals and making ten assists for Anderlecht last term.

Where to watch Lens' games

One to watch: Robin Risser

Young shot-stopper Risser had struggled for first-team action at Strasbourg, whose academy he joined in 2017, but quickly established himself as a key player in his first Lens season. His total of 11 clean sheets was only bettered by Lille's Berke Özer and his performances were sufficiently impressive to earn him a place in France's World Cup squad come May.

Classic Lens Champions League goals

Lens' 2025/26 season

Three-time runners-up, Lens won their first French Cup in 2025/26 and finished second in Ligue 1, a respectable six points adrift of all-conquering Paris.

What is Lens' best Champions League finish?

This is Lens' fourth Champions League campaign; they made their debut in 1998/99 the season after winning their only French title, but (as in 2002/03 and 2023/24) failed to make it beyond the group stage.

Did you know? Lens are known as Les Sang et Or (the Blood and Gold) in honour of their red-and-yellow shirts.

Get the Champions League app