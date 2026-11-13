Manchester United in the 2026/27 Champions League: What are their fixtures? Who is in their squad?
Friday, November 13, 2026
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Fixtures, squad, key player, coach profile, big summer signing and one to watch – all you need to know about 2026/27 Champions League contenders Manchester United.
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Three-time European champions Manchester United are back in the Champions League after two seasons away. Get to know the Red Devils.
At a glance: Man Utd
UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: Third in England
Last season: N/A
UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2025/26 season.
What are Man Utd's Champions League fixtures and results?
You can keep track of Man Utd's Champions League fixtures and results here.
Who is in Man Utd's Champions League squad?
Man Utd's Champions League squad can be found here.
Coach: Mauricio Pochettino
A former Argentina defender, Pochettino showed promise as a coach at Espanyol and Southampton before truly making his name at Tottenham Hotspur, whom he guided to the Champions League final in 2019. He later had brief spells at Paris Saint-Germain – where he won the Ligue 1 title – and Chelsea, and took charge of the United States national team as they co-hosted the 2026 World Cup, before replacing Michael Carrick at United.
Key player: Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United are back in the Champions League and Fernandes' record-breaking 2025/26 campaign is a prime reason why. The Portuguese maestro's total of 21 assists was an English Premier League record, beating the previous mark of no less than Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, a feat made possible by vision and a passing repertoire of the highest order.
Big summer signing: Youri Tielemans
Part of a summer midfield refresh at Old Trafford, Tielemans was just 16 when he made his Champions League debut in 2013 but boasts plenty of experience and pedigree now. Tielemans won the Europa League with Villa last term, scoring in the final against Freiburg, and subsequently captained Belgium to the World Cup quarter-finals.
One to watch: Leny Yoro
Touted as one of the best young defenders in world football when he joined from Lille in 2024, Yoro has continued to show that promise all while making an immediate impact at Old Trafford, featuring prominently as United reached the 2025 Europa League final before showing impressive consistency in the league last term. Don't expect him to stop there – he's described as "desperate to learn" by former boss Carrick.
Man Utd's 2025/26 season
Absent from Europe, United struggled at the start of the campaign, Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim making way for Carrick, who oversaw an excellent spring turnaround which earned them a third-placed finish.
What is Man Utd's best Champions League finish?
Manchester United are three-time winners of the UEFA European Cup/Champions League. Their triumphs came in the 2007/08, 1998/99 and 1967/68 seasons.
Did you know?
United were the first English side to feature in the European Cup (in 1956/57) and the first English side to win it (in 1967/68).