Who is the referee? Which officials are in charge of the UEFA Champions League matches?
Monday, September 7, 2026
Article summary
Check who is officiating at every Champions League game this season.
Article top media content
Article body
The match officials for each UEFA Champions League game will appear on this page as they are announced.
Matchday 1
Tuesday 8 September 2026
AEK Athens vs LASK – Luis Godinho (POR)
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – Sandro Schärer (SUI)
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal – Simone Sozza (ITA)
Porto vs Manchester City – Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Lille vs Real Betis – Georgi Kabakov (BUL)
Real Madrid vs Inter – Michael Oliver (ENG)
Wednesday 9 September 2026
Barcelona vs Feyenoord – Sven Jablonski (GER)
Stuttgart vs Viking – Nenad Minaković (SRB)
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid – Davide Massa (ITA)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava – Mykola Balakin (UKR)
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray – Espen Eskås (NOR)
Napoli vs Arsenal – Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
Thursday 10 September 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Roma –
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk –
Como vs Leipzig –
Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt –
Manchester United vs Sabah –
Slavia Praha vs Lens –
Matchday 2
Tuesday 13 October 2026
Lens vs Sporting CP
Sabah vs Slavia Praha
Arsenal vs Lille
Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
Inter vs Club Brugge
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
Viking vs Bayern München
Villarreal vs Napoli
Wednesday 14 October 2026
Feyenoord vs Como
LASK vs Liverpool
Roma vs Real Madrid
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis vs Porto
Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
Matchday 3
Tuesday 20 October 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha
Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
Porto vs PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid
Wednesday 21 October 2026
Como vs Manchester United
Lille vs Galatasaray
Aston Villa vs Viking
Club Brugge vs Lens
Bayern München vs Arsenal
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid vs Leipzig
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Sporting CP vs LASK
Matchday 4
Tuesday 3 November 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP
Galatasaray vs Stuttgart
Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Feyenoord vs Inter
Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United vs Roma
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday 4 November 2026
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
Porto vs Napoli
PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge
Leipzig vs Manchester City
Lens vs Como
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
Viking vs Sabah
Matchday 5
Tuesday 24 November 2026
Bodø/Glimt vs LASK
Galatasaray vs Aston Villa
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund
Como vs AEK Athens
Feyenoord vs Porto
Manchester City vs Napoli
Leipzig vs Lens
Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis
Wednesday 25 November 2026
Sabah vs Barcelona
Slavia Praha vs Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid vs Viking
Club Brugge vs Liverpool
Inter vs Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe
Lille vs Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
Sporting CP vs Manchester United
Matchday 6
Tuesday 8 December 2026
Viking vs Feyenoord
Villarreal vs Sabah
AEK Athens vs Galatasaray
Roma vs Sporting CP
Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Bayern München vs Slavia Praha
Manchester United vs Leipzig
Napoli vs Club Brugge
Wednesday 9 December 2026
Real Betis vs Como
Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
LASK vs Fenerbahçe
Liverpool vs Porto
PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid
Lens vs Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart vs Lille
Matchday 7
Tuesday 19 January 2027
Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid
Galatasaray vs Feyenoord
AEK Athens vs Roma
Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund
Inter vs Liverpool
Porto vs Slavia Praha
Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
Real Madrid vs LASK
Stuttgart vs Club Brugge
Wednesday 20 January 2027
Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal
Sabah vs Napoli
Como vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United vs Bayern München
Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Lens vs Manchester City
Real Betis vs Arsenal
Sporting CP vs Barcelona
Viking vs PSV Eindhoven
Matchday 8
Wednesday 27 January 2027
Arsenal vs Sabah
Roma vs Lille
Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe
Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens
Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt
Bayern München vs Real Betis
Barcelona vs Como
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
Feyenoord vs Leipzig
LASK vs Porto
Liverpool vs Lens
Manchester City vs Sporting CP
Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray
PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart
Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa
Napoli vs Viking
Villarreal vs Manchester United
Slovan Bratislava vs Inter