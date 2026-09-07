Who is the referee? Which officials are in charge of the UEFA Champions League matches?

The match officials for each UEFA Champions League game will appear on this page as they are announced.

Matchday 1

Tuesday 8 September 2026

AEK Athens vs LASK – Luis Godinho (POR)

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – Sandro Schärer (SUI)

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal – Simone Sozza (ITA)

Porto vs Manchester City – Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Lille vs Real Betis – Georgi Kabakov (BUL)

Real Madrid vs Inter – Michael Oliver (ENG)

Wednesday 9 September 2026

Barcelona vs Feyenoord – Sven Jablonski (GER)

Stuttgart vs Viking – Nenad Minaković (SRB)

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid – Davide Massa (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava – Mykola Balakin (UKR)

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray – Espen Eskås (NOR)

Napoli vs Arsenal – Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

Thursday 10 September 2026

Fenerbahçe vs Roma –

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk –

Como vs Leipzig –

Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt –

Manchester United vs Sabah –

Slavia Praha vs Lens –

Matchday 2

Tuesday 13 October 2026

Lens vs Sporting CP

Sabah vs Slavia Praha

Arsenal vs Lille

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United

Inter vs Club Brugge

Galatasaray vs Barcelona

Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven

Viking vs Bayern München

Villarreal vs Napoli

Wednesday 14 October 2026

Feyenoord vs Como

LASK vs Liverpool

Roma vs Real Madrid

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens

Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Betis vs Porto

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Matchday 3

Tuesday 20 October 2026

Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha

Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava

Porto vs PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool vs Villarreal

Manchester City vs AEK Athens

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt

Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid

Wednesday 21 October 2026

Como vs Manchester United

Lille vs Galatasaray

Aston Villa vs Viking

Club Brugge vs Lens

Bayern München vs Arsenal

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid vs Leipzig

Real Betis vs Feyenoord

Sporting CP vs LASK

Matchday 4

Tuesday 3 November 2026

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP

Galatasaray vs Stuttgart

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München

Barcelona vs Aston Villa

Feyenoord vs Inter

Bodø/Glimt vs Lille

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava

Manchester United vs Roma

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 4 November 2026

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis

Porto vs Napoli

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge

Leipzig vs Manchester City

Lens vs Como

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal

Viking vs Sabah

Matchday 5

Tuesday 24 November 2026

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Como vs AEK Athens

Feyenoord vs Porto

Manchester City vs Napoli

Leipzig vs Lens

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis



Wednesday 25 November 2026

Sabah vs Barcelona

Slavia Praha vs Villarreal

Atlético de Madrid vs Viking

Club Brugge vs Liverpool

Inter vs Stuttgart

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe

Lille vs Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma

Sporting CP vs Manchester United

Matchday 6

Tuesday 8 December 2026

Viking vs Feyenoord

Villarreal vs Sabah

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray

Roma vs Sporting CP

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona vs Manchester City

Bayern München vs Slavia Praha

Manchester United vs Leipzig

Napoli vs Club Brugge



Wednesday 9 December 2026

Real Betis vs Como

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter

LASK vs Fenerbahçe

Liverpool vs Porto

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid

Lens vs Bodø/Glimt

Stuttgart vs Lille

Matchday 7

Tuesday 19 January 2027

Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid

Galatasaray vs Feyenoord

AEK Athens vs Roma

Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund

Inter vs Liverpool

Porto vs Slavia Praha

Lille vs Slovan Bratislava

Real Madrid vs LASK

Stuttgart vs Club Brugge



Wednesday 20 January 2027

Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal

Sabah vs Napoli

Como vs Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United vs Bayern München

Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Lens vs Manchester City

Real Betis vs Arsenal

Sporting CP vs Barcelona

Viking vs PSV Eindhoven

Matchday 8

Wednesday 27 January 2027

Arsenal vs Sabah

Roma vs Lille

Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe

Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens

Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt

Bayern München vs Real Betis

Barcelona vs Como

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

Feyenoord vs Leipzig

LASK vs Porto

Liverpool vs Lens

Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray

PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart

Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa

Napoli vs Viking

Villarreal vs Manchester United

Slovan Bratislava vs Inter