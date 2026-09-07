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Who is the referee? Which officials are in charge of the UEFA Champions League matches?

Monday, September 7, 2026

Check who is officiating at every Champions League game this season.

Davide Massa was chosen to oversee Liverpool vs Atleti
Davide Massa was chosen to oversee Liverpool vs Atleti Getty Images

The match officials for each UEFA Champions League game will appear on this page as they are announced.

Matchday 1

Tuesday 8 September 2026
AEK Athens vs LASK – Luis Godinho (POR)
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa – Sandro Schärer (SUI)
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal – Simone Sozza (ITA)
Porto vs Manchester City – Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Lille vs Real Betis – Georgi Kabakov (BUL)
Real Madrid vs Inter – Michael Oliver (ENG)

Wednesday 9 September 2026
Barcelona vs Feyenoord – Sven Jablonski (GER)
Stuttgart vs Viking – Nenad Minaković (SRB)
Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid – Davide Massa (ITA) 
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava – Mykola Balakin (UKR) 
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray – Espen Eskås (NOR) 
Napoli vs Arsenal – Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

Thursday 10 September 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Roma –
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk –
Como vs Leipzig –
Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt –
Manchester United vs Sabah –  
Slavia Praha vs Lens –

Matchday 2

Tuesday 13 October 2026
Lens vs Sporting CP
Sabah vs Slavia Praha
Arsenal vs Lille 
Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
Inter vs Club Brugge
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
Viking vs Bayern München 
Villarreal vs Napoli

Wednesday 14 October 2026
Feyenoord vs Como
LASK vs Liverpool
Roma vs Real Madrid
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe 
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens 
Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund 
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain 
Real Betis vs Porto
Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Matchday 3

Tuesday 20 October 2026
Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha
Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava 
Porto vs PSV Eindhoven 
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid

Wednesday 21 October 2026
Como vs Manchester United
Lille vs Galatasaray
Aston Villa vs Viking 
Club Brugge vs Lens 
Bayern München vs Arsenal 
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk 
Real Madrid vs Leipzig
Real Betis vs Feyenoord 
Sporting CP vs LASK

Matchday 4

Tuesday 3 November 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP
Galatasaray vs Stuttgart
Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München
Barcelona vs Aston Villa 
Feyenoord vs Inter
Bodø/Glimt vs Lille
LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United vs Roma
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 4 November 2026
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis 
Porto vs Napoli
PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge 
Leipzig vs Manchester City
Lens vs Como
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
Viking vs Sabah

Matchday 5

Tuesday 24 November 2026
Bodø/Glimt vs LASK
Galatasaray vs Aston Villa
Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund 
Como vs AEK Athens
Feyenoord vs Porto 
Manchester City vs Napoli 
Leipzig vs Lens 
Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven 
Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis

Wednesday 25 November 2026
Sabah vs Barcelona
Slavia Praha vs Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid vs Viking 
Club Brugge vs Liverpool
Inter vs Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe 
Lille vs Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma 
Sporting CP vs Manchester United

Matchday 6

Tuesday 8 December 2026 
Viking vs Feyenoord
Villarreal vs Sabah
AEK Athens vs Galatasaray 
Roma vs Sporting CP 
Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain 
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Bayern München vs Slavia Praha 
Manchester United vs Leipzig 
Napoli vs Club Brugge

Wednesday 9 December 2026 
Real Betis vs Como
Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Arsenal vs Real Madrid 
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter 
LASK vs Fenerbahçe  
Liverpool vs Porto  
PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid  
Lens vs Bodø/Glimt  
Stuttgart vs Lille

Matchday 7 

Tuesday 19 January 2027 
Bodø/Glimt vs Atlético de Madrid
Galatasaray vs Feyenoord
AEK Athens vs Roma  
Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund  
Inter vs Liverpool  
Porto vs Slavia Praha  
Lille vs Slovan Bratislava  
Real Madrid vs LASK  
Stuttgart vs Club Brugge

Wednesday 20 January 2027 
Fenerbahçe vs Villarreal
Sabah vs Napoli
Como vs Paris Saint-Germain   
Manchester United vs Bayern München  
Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk  
Lens vs Manchester City  
Real Betis vs Arsenal
Sporting CP vs Barcelona  
Viking vs PSV Eindhoven

Matchday 8

Wednesday 27 January 2027
Arsenal vs Sabah  
Roma vs Lille  
Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe  
Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens  
Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt  
Bayern München vs Real Betis 
Barcelona vs Como  
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid 
Feyenoord vs Leipzig 
LASK vs Porto  
Liverpool vs Lens 
Manchester City vs Sporting CP  
Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray 
PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart 
Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa 
Napoli vs Viking 
Villarreal vs Manchester United  
Slovan Bratislava vs Inter 

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